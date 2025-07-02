2nd July 2025
GESS urges integrity in school cash transfers

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

GESS team leader Daniel Geseka (middle), David Musisi (British Embassy, Juba-right) and Kachuol Mabil MoGE&I Undersecretary|Photo by Darlington Moses

The Team Leader of the Girls’ Education South Sudan (GESS) program, Daniel Gesaka, has urged teachers to uphold integrity and avoid misusing cash transfers intended to support girls and children with disabilities in staying in school.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show, Gesaka emphasized that the funds are specifically for eligible learners who face significant challenges accessing education.

He commended teachers who follow proper standards, but warned against those manipulating the system for personal gain.

“Schools are meant to instill values. If a teacher falsely promotes a learner to qualify for cash support, they’re teaching that it’s okay to cheat. That’s how corruption starts, he said.

“We must encourage teachers to stand for integrity and discourage this short-term thinking that ruins the future of our learners.”

Since 2014, the GESS cash transfers have addressed economic and social barriers—such as poverty and early or forced marriage—that prevent girls from completing their education.

To date, over one million girls have benefited from these direct payments. In 2024, boys with disabilities also began receiving support under the program.

Gesaka reiterated that GESS maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misappropriation.

Kacuol Mabil Piok, Undersecretary at the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, echoed this message, stressing the shared responsibility of education authorities at all levels to ensure the program reaches the intended learners.

“All stakeholders must be sensitized. Teachers, Payam supervisors, county departments, and national officials are responsible for ensuring these resources reach those in genuine need, he said.

“If anyone acts otherwise, the law will take its course.”

David Musisi, Deputy Team Leader for Essential Services at the British Embassy in Juba, added that there are strict consequences for misuse, including school disqualification and formal investigations.

“We work closely with the government and conduct regular field checks. If we detect misappropriation, schools can be disqualified,” he said.

“Our primary objective is to ensure eligible girls and children with disabilities receive the support they deserve.”

Currently, a nationwide validation process is underway to confirm eligible learners for the next round of cash transfers.

Validation requires accurate records, including confirmed attendance and Term 1 exam results.

Learners in Primary 8 and Senior 4 must also be registered for their final exams to qualify.

Validation is conducted by GESS State Anchors and Payam Education Supervisors, who verify that school attendance records in the School Attendance Monitoring System (SAMS) match actual classroom presence.

The GESS program is a multi-donor initiative supported by the UK, Canada, the EU, the United States, and Sweden.

 

