German envoy urges South Sudan to join resource transparency platform EITI

The German Ambassador to South Sudan has encouraged the country to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), a global body which provides data that can help identify and close channels for corruption, adding such a step would motivate his country to invest in South Sudan.

Christian Sedat made the call in a meeting with Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater in Juba on Monday where they discussed the economic and financial situation in South Sudan.

In statement extended to Eye Radio newsroom, Ambassador Sedat emphasized the importance of transparency in managing South Sudan’s natural resources for sustainable economic development.

“The German Embassy stands ready to support the process of South Sudan joining this initiative which would be for the benefit of the people of South Sudan and would also encourage investment from German companies,” he said.

On his part, Minister Dongrin described the meeting as productive and acknowledged the importance of transparency as stipulated in Chapter 4 of the Revitalized Peace Agreement with provided for economic reforms.

Dr. Dongrin expressed South Sudan’s commitment to joining the (EITI), a global platform ensuring standard for good governance in the extractives sector adopted by other countries in the region.

The body said its mission is to promote understanding of natural resource management, strengthen public and corporate governance and accountability, and provide the data to inform policymaking and multi-stakeholder dialogue in the extractive sector.

By becoming an EITI member, countries commit to disclose information along the extractive industry value chain – from how extraction rights are awarded, to how revenues make their way through government and how they benefit the public.

In 2011, after South Sudan gained independence from Khartoum region, President Salva Kiir pledged his Government would implement the initiative.

“This commitment to implement the EITI is in furtherance of my statement on September 21st that my government is committed to ensuring that South Sudan enters a new era of good governance, democracy, accountability and transparency,” Kiir said.

Commenting on President Kiir’s announcement of intention to join at the time, EITI Chair Clare Short forecast that “South Sudan would face enormous challenges in the years ahead.

Implementing the EITI standard ensures that all payments from oil and mining operations in South Sudan will be published in an annual EITI report for all South Sudanese citizens to see what they are receiving from their natural resources.

The report can be used to recommend how South Sudan can better manage the revenues from its resources.

The process will be overseen by a ‘South Sudan EITI multi-stakeholder group’ consisting of representatives from the government, extractives companies and civil society organisations.

