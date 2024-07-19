General Deng Wol requests Uganda’s release of SSPDF soldiers

The Chief of South Sudan’s People’s Defense Force Gen Santino Deng Wol has requested the release of three detained SSPDF soldiers from Uganda, according to the army spokesperson.



On 26th June, three SSPDF soldiers at the Owiny-ki-bul military training centre were detained in what local officials termed as arbitrary arrest and detention.

They were reportedly invited to a meeting – when they were held by the Ugandan People’s Defense Force (UPDF).

The army spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang, said in an interview with Eye Radio, that the circumstances surrounding the detention of SSPDF servicemen remain unclear.

However, he said, the army Chief of Defense Force, 1st Lieutenant General Santino Deng Wol, has written a letter seeking their release.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is not clear but we will have a clearer picture once the detained servicemen are released because the chief of defence force for SSPDF wrote a letter to his counterpart requesting for their release,” he said.

The detention of South Sudan soldiers occurred a week after residents in Magwi County accused the UPDF of encroaching on the area, harassing farmers, and displacing them from their farms.

Joseph Locha, the former head chief of Pajok Payam said on July 10, that the UPDF established a base in the area on June 30, 2024.

When contacted by Eye Radio, Magwi County Commissioner Mr. Pole-pole Benjamin Olum confirmed “a huge presence” of UPDF along major boundaries. He added that the Ugandan forces conduct deployment and patrols along the South Sudan territory.

Over the past years, incidents of encroachment intervention, and harassment along border areas of Pogee and Owinykibul rampant leading to reference to the national government.

