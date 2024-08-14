14th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | News   |   General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Gen Bior Ajang

General Bior Ajang Duot, the former Deputy Chief of Defense of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, has passed away in Juba.

Addressing mourners at the late General’s residence, Senior Presidential Advisor General Kuol Manyang extended his condolences and urged them to fill the void left by General Bior.

He assured that further details on funeral arrangements and the burial date would be announced soon.

“Let us honor his legacy by continuing the work he was passionate about. We will inform you of the burial arrangements in due course,” General Kuol said.

Former Jonglei State Governor General Philip Aguer noted that General Bior showed no signs of illness prior to his unexpected death. “He had no symptoms of sickness. We had even scheduled a meeting for this morning,” General Philip revealed.

SPLM 2nd Deputy Chairman General Awet Akuot described General Bior’s passing as a profound loss for the nation. He praised the late General’s contributions during the liberation struggle and urged the younger generation to build upon his legacy.

“Comrade Bior fulfilled his role in the liberation, and now it is up to us to continue his work. His passing is a shock to the entire nation,” General Awet said. “We must remain strong and continue the work he started, even as we mourn his loss.”

The General, also known as Bior Asuod, was a dedicated leader in the struggle against the Khartoum regime.

The late was reportedly collapsed and died this morning, leaving many South Sudanese in shock.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 1

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 2

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 3

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published 20 hours ago

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 4

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidency orders electoral institutions to create ‘realistic’ elections timetable

Published 1 hour ago

Presidency directs Tumaini to align with updated 2018 peace – Lomuro

Published 2 hours ago

National Security Service Bill 2024 now in effect – Hon. Mori

Published 2 hours ago

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

1, 500 displaced people return to their homes in Dolieb Hill

Published 16 hours ago

PPC passes Election Code of conduct

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Read more...
Share