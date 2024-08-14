General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Addressing mourners at the late General’s residence, Senior Presidential Advisor General Kuol Manyang extended his condolences and urged them to fill the void left by General Bior.

He assured that further details on funeral arrangements and the burial date would be announced soon.

“Let us honor his legacy by continuing the work he was passionate about. We will inform you of the burial arrangements in due course,” General Kuol said.

Former Jonglei State Governor General Philip Aguer noted that General Bior showed no signs of illness prior to his unexpected death. “He had no symptoms of sickness. We had even scheduled a meeting for this morning,” General Philip revealed.

SPLM 2nd Deputy Chairman General Awet Akuot described General Bior’s passing as a profound loss for the nation. He praised the late General’s contributions during the liberation struggle and urged the younger generation to build upon his legacy.

“Comrade Bior fulfilled his role in the liberation, and now it is up to us to continue his work. His passing is a shock to the entire nation,” General Awet said. “We must remain strong and continue the work he started, even as we mourn his loss.”

The General, also known as Bior Asuod, was a dedicated leader in the struggle against the Khartoum regime.

The late was reportedly collapsed and died this morning, leaving many South Sudanese in shock.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.