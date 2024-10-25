25th October 2024
Gender, Youth Cluster approves $8.4 million for sport activities

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

Juba National Stadium. (File photo: Courtesy).

The Gender and Youth cluster has approved a $8.4 million budget to bolster South Sudan’s national football, basketball, volleyball, and athletics sporting activities, according Aya Benjamin Warille,  the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

“The cluster passed the budget of 8.4 million dollars to support our National Teams in Football, Basketball, and athletics. This budget addresses the national team funds problem”, she said.

The Thursday meeting was chaired by Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng.

The funding initiative aims at alleviating the financial constraints that have drained the team performances and development.

Minister Benjamin said the proposed budget will be tabled at the Council of Ministers for deliberation and final approval.

Last week the Minister of Youth and Sports Joseph Geng announced an upcoming sports conference, set to take place from November 24 to 28, where stakeholders will discuss strategies for sustainable sports development in the country.

Minister Benjamin said the cluster meeting expressed support for the sports conference as scheduled.

