Gender Ministry to train constitutional review members on women’s charter

Juba, Central Equatoria (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has announced plans to conduct specialized training for members of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) on the South Sudan Women’s Charter, to promote a more inclusive and equitable legal framework.

Esther Ikere Eluzai, the Undersecretary at the Ministry, made the announcement while addressing women leaders during a forum on women’s leadership in the constitution-making process.

She emphasized that the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) contains gender-responsive provisions and that women’s participation is essential for inclusive governance, especially for historically marginalized groups.

“The 35% affirmative action policy provides fertile ground for women’s participation in transitional processes. We must support this by building women’s capacity, ensuring representation in decision-making, and protecting them from harassment and violence,” Eluzai said.

She added that the Women’s Charter, developed with the support of UN Women, will serve as an advocacy tool to guide gender equality within the constitutional framework.

The ministry is currently preparing to validate and disseminate the Women’s Declaration—a document derived from the charter—to key institutions including the NCRC, the Political Parties Council, and the National Elections Commission.

The charter was drafted after a comparative review of constitutional provisions from countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and India.

A legal review was conducted in December 2024 with support from the African Union’s Women, Peace, and Security Council, which helped refine the document for integration into South Sudan’s constitutional framework.

UN Women Country Representative, Ms. Delphine Serumaga, welcomed the initiative and called for early civic education and mobilization of women to actively lead and engage in constitutional matters.

“This is a unique opportunity to entrench the gains made through R-ARCSS and ensure women’s voices shape the future of South Sudan,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, RJMEC Chief of Staff, Ambassador Berhanu Kebede, emphasized the importance of adhering to the peace agreement’s gender provisions and called for full inclusion of women in the constitution-making process. He expressed concern over ongoing hostilities and urged renewed commitment to peace.

UNMISS Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Guang Cong, reiterated UNMISS’ continued support for women’s participation in governance.

“This process must reflect the voices and experiences of women to ensure the constitution serves all citizens equitably,” he said.

The Chief of the UNMISS Public Affairs Division further applauded the South Sudan Women Empowerment Network for organizing the forum, stating that the outcome document will be submitted to the NCRC for consideration.

The training and advocacy efforts aim to prepare women leaders for active roles in shaping the constitution and fostering long-term peace, inclusion, and justice in South Sudan.

