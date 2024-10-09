Gen. Wol urges forces to work towards security of citizens

The Chief of Defense Forces General Santino Deng Wol is calling for cooperation of the organized forces to ensure security and safety of the citizens in all parts of the country.

“Our challenge as security units is providing security for the people of South Sudan, and ensure safety of the people of South Sudan, we need to be in those areas”, said Gen. Wol during the reception ceremony of the newly appointed Director General of the Internal Bureau (ISB) of the National Security Service (NSS).

General Wol said the citizens are still lacking schools, electricity and hospitals in some parts of the country which requires the unity of the organized forces to ensure security in those areas.

“Our citizens are still destabilized with no schools, hospitals and electricity and this need us in the security units, from the army to the fire brigade to be united to ensure security for our people”.

Presence of opposition armed groups, inter-communal violence and farmers-herders conflicts have displaced populations or hindered service delivery in different parts of the country.

