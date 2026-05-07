You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | Security | Gen Santino Deng Wol assumes command as SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces
General Santino Deng Wol officially assumed command as the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) during a handover ceremony at the General Headquarters in Juba on Thursday.
The transition follows a presidential decree issued by President Salva Kiir on Wednesday evening. In the order, General Wol was appointed to replace General Paul Nang Majok, who was reassigned as the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs—the position previously held by General Wol.
SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that the high-profile event took place at Bilpam, the military headquarters. The ceremony was attended by senior military leadership and top government officials.
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