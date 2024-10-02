2nd October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gen Lul confirms release of SSPDF soldiers detained by Uganda

Gen Lul confirms release of SSPDF soldiers detained by Uganda

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 7 hours ago

SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai addressing the media on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Photo credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio.

The SSPDF Spokesperson has announced the release of three soldiers detained by UPDF for allegedly violating international border laws.

Sergeant Samuel Majak Makoi, Corporal Hillary Okuding Albino, and Private John Lokang Marino were among the SSPDF soldiers stationed at the South Sudan border near Owinykibul.

In July, they were arrested and detained by the Ugandan army for allegedly trespassing into Ugandan territory. However, the South Sudanese military stated that the soldiers were called across the border by Ugandan forces before being arrested.

Speaking to Eye Radio on October 2, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed the soldiers’ release following a meeting between South Sudan’s Army Chief of Defense Forces and his Ugandan counterpart last week.

“The Army Chief of Defense Forces secured the release of the SSPDF soldiers who were arrested in July. They returned to the country on September 30,” Gen. Lul said.

He added that the soldiers would seek medical attention if needed, particularly if any health issues arose from their time in detention.

Additionally, Gen. Lul announced the release of Captain Machol Majur Madol from the Department of Traffic, who had been detained by Ugandan authorities in June for possessing a loaded rifle and ammunition while crossing the border into Uganda.

Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda army chiefs hold security meeting 1

South Sudan, Uganda army chiefs hold security meeting

Published September 29, 2024

South Sudan starts automating its customs services 2

South Sudan starts automating its customs services

Published September 30, 2024

JCC lowers water prices from SSP5,000 to around SSP3,000 per drum 3

JCC lowers water prices from SSP5,000 to around SSP3,000 per drum

Published September 26, 2024

Muezzin murdered inside Juba mosque, suspect arrested 4

Muezzin murdered inside Juba mosque, suspect arrested

Published September 28, 2024

EALA MP urges South Sudan to domesticate regional treaty 5

EALA MP urges South Sudan to domesticate regional treaty

Published September 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

AMDISS clarifies MDI suspension allegations, attributes pause to funding challenges

Published 5 hours ago

Like many S. Sudanese, Germans are disappointed over delayed polls, says diplomat

Published 5 hours ago

Akobo communities reaffirm peace after eight years of conflict

Published 6 hours ago

Dozens confirmed dead, 61 missing as two boats capsize off Djibouti

Published 6 hours ago

Bilpam outlines key issues from South Sudan-Uganda army chiefs meeting

Published 6 hours ago

Gen Lul confirms release of SSPDF soldiers detained by Uganda

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.