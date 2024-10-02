Gen Lul confirms release of SSPDF soldiers detained by Uganda

Sergeant Samuel Majak Makoi, Corporal Hillary Okuding Albino, and Private John Lokang Marino were among the SSPDF soldiers stationed at the South Sudan border near Owinykibul.

In July, they were arrested and detained by the Ugandan army for allegedly trespassing into Ugandan territory. However, the South Sudanese military stated that the soldiers were called across the border by Ugandan forces before being arrested.

Speaking to Eye Radio on October 2, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed the soldiers’ release following a meeting between South Sudan’s Army Chief of Defense Forces and his Ugandan counterpart last week.

“The Army Chief of Defense Forces secured the release of the SSPDF soldiers who were arrested in July. They returned to the country on September 30,” Gen. Lul said.

He added that the soldiers would seek medical attention if needed, particularly if any health issues arose from their time in detention.

Additionally, Gen. Lul announced the release of Captain Machol Majur Madol from the Department of Traffic, who had been detained by Ugandan authorities in June for possessing a loaded rifle and ammunition while crossing the border into Uganda.