Gen. Kuch vows loyalty despite ‘little disappointment’

Former Director General of the National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau, Gen. Akol Koor Kuch, said on Thursday he will remain loyal to President Kiir’s leadership despite his “little disappointment” resulting from a whirlwind of decrees that saw him relieved, appointed as governor and then relieved in one week.

In October 2, President Kiir removed Gen. Kuch from the security agency which he had led for 13 years and named Lt. Gen Akec Tong Aleu (now promoted to full general) as his replacement.

Gen. Kuch was then appointed as the Governor of Warrap State, after the president kicked out Kuol Muor and reassigned him to the security agency.

The former spy chief arrived from abroad days later and was received by a huge crowd of his state citizens at Juba International Airport – only for his appointment to revoked in a decree read out on national television on the same day of his arrival.

In a letter addressed to President Kiir on Thursday, Gen. Kuch thanked the head of state for entrusting with the opportunity to lead the security agency for more than a decade since 2012, adding that he “cherish moment of it.”

“Your Excellency, it was an honor to serve under your comradeship in one of the most sensitive and important institutions in the country. It was through your guidance and directives, that I was able to deliver and achieve some of the assigned tasks within the service,” he said.

“Despite my little disappointment following my recent appointment to the Gubernatorial position as Governor of Warrap State, its subsequent revocation and the ensuring rumors flying around, I want to assure the public that I am one of those cadres trained, tested, committed and loyal to the revolution.”

Gen. Kuc stated that he will not deviate from the line of revolution and voiced his “steadfastness” in supporting President Kiir’s leadership.

“One of the basic principles is that the cadre is the first to attack and the last to withdraw. We are still at the phase of being attacked as a revolution and therefore I will be the last to withdraw.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



NBGs governor launches bid to recover stolen govt assets Previous Post