11th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gen. Kuch vows loyalty despite ‘little disappointment’

Gen. Kuch vows loyalty despite ‘little disappointment’

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 47 mins ago

Lt. Gen. Akol Koor, the former Director General of the National Security for Internal Bureau - Courtesy

Former Director General of the National Security Service’s Internal Security Bureau, Gen. Akol Koor Kuch, said on Thursday he will remain loyal to President Kiir’s leadership despite his “little disappointment” resulting from a whirlwind of decrees that saw him relieved, appointed as governor and then relieved in one week.

In October 2, President Kiir removed Gen. Kuch from the security agency which he had led for 13 years and named  Lt. Gen Akec Tong Aleu (now promoted to full general) as his replacement.

Gen. Kuch was then appointed as the Governor of Warrap State, after the president kicked out Kuol Muor and reassigned him to the security agency.

The former spy chief arrived from abroad days later and was received by a huge crowd of his state citizens at Juba International Airport – only for his appointment to revoked in a decree read out on national television on the same day of his arrival.

In a letter addressed to President Kiir on Thursday, Gen. Kuch thanked the head of state for entrusting with the opportunity to lead the security agency for more than a decade since 2012, adding that he “cherish moment of it.”

“Your Excellency, it was an honor to serve under your comradeship in one of the most sensitive and important institutions in the country. It was through your guidance and directives, that I was able to deliver and achieve some of the assigned tasks within the service,” he said.

“Despite my little disappointment following my recent appointment to the Gubernatorial position as Governor of Warrap State, its subsequent revocation and the ensuring rumors flying around, I want to assure the public that I am one of those cadres trained, tested, committed and loyal to the revolution.”

Gen. Kuc stated that he will not deviate from the line of revolution and voiced his “steadfastness” in supporting President Kiir’s leadership.

“One of the basic principles is that the cadre is the first to attack and the last to withdraw. We are still at the phase of being attacked as a revolution and therefore I will be the last to withdraw.”

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river 1

South Sudan, Uganda plan building dams along transboundary river

Published October 4, 2024

UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria 2

UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria

Published October 5, 2024

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba 3

USAID mission director for South Sudan arrives in Juba

Published October 7, 2024

‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged 4

‘Prepare for Governor Akol Koor’s reception,’ Warrap residents in Juba urged

Published October 7, 2024

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths 5

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths

Published October 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published 21 mins ago

Gen. Kuch vows loyalty despite ‘little disappointment’

Published 47 mins ago

NBGs governor launches bid to recover stolen govt assets

Published 2 hours ago

Activist urges South Sudanese to denounce public shaming punishment

Published 17 hours ago

Parties to Tumaini Initiative could sign deal next month: Sumbeiywo

Published 17 hours ago

Troika envoys urge implementation of public finance management reforms

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.