17th June 2025
Gen. Kon suspends traffic fines for week to boost awareness

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Major General Kon John Akot, Director of the national Traffic Police. (Photo: Courtesy).

As South Sudan marks Traffic Week, the country’s top traffic authority has called on traffic police officers to focus on educating motorists rather than penalizing them.

Traffic Week, observed annually, aims to promote safe driving, reduce accidents, and foster cooperation between law enforcement and road users.

During the official launch on SSBC yesterday, Director General of Traffic Police, General Kon John Akot, announced a temporary suspension of fines for drivers throughout the week—except in cases where drivers operate vehicles without a valid license.

General Akot explained that the initiative is designed to raise public awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and to highlight common driving mistakes. He warned traffic officers against imposing fines, emphasizing that education should take priority.

“The purpose of Traffic Week is to educate citizens about traffic rules and to address frequent errors made by drivers,” Gen. Akot said.

“Traffic officers are instructed not to impose fines, except when a driver is found without a valid license. In such cases, the law will apply.”

He further assured that his office remains open to receive complaints from citizens who may experience harassment or misconduct by traffic personnel.

Gen. Akot concluded by sending a clear message to traffic officers: “Do not harm or harass citizens. Any violation of these instructions will be met with accountability.”

A 2024 assessment by the Northern Corridor Secretariat revealed that around 3,200 people died of road accident in South Sudan annually, an alarming data indicating 29 deaths per every 10,000 people.

The secretariat’s Executive Secretary Dr. John Deng Diar Diing said the report places South Sudan among the countries with the highest road accident mortality rates in the region.

He emphasized the need for effective road safety measures.

 

