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Gen. Koang returns to Upper Nile leadership after reappointment

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Gen. James Koang|Photo Courtesy

President Salva Kiir on Monday relieved Upper Nile State governor Jacob Dollar Ruot several hours after the ex-official presided over the swearing-in of new state officials.

General James Koang Chuol returns to the state leadership mantle after his reappointment on Monday, according to a presidential decree.

Jacob Dollar had been appointed in October 2025, replacing Koang, who was then reassigned as deputy minister of defence and veteran affairs, a position he held until his reappointment as governor.

The latest changes come amid ongoing insecurity in the restive region.

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