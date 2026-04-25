Gen Costa deploys 100 mobile kits to decentralize passport and ID services

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration has acquired 100 new-generation mobile registration kits to expand access to identification services across South Sudan and at foreign missions.

Director General Major General Elia Kosta confirmed that the equipment will be deployed to all ten states and the three administrative areas. Additional units are designated for South Sudanese embassies to serve citizens living abroad.

The new mobile kits are designed to process nationality documentation and passport applications simultaneously. According to the Directorate, this integrated processing is intended to reduce service delays. For citizens overseas, embassies will collect application data and transmit it to Juba for final document production.

The initiative aims to establish service points in all 79 counties. The rollout plan includes the installation of kits at national ministries, Police and Army Headquarters, and Headquarters of other organized forces.

Major General Kosta stated that the Directorate is currently coordinating with county commissioners to secure designated spaces for the installation of the kits.

To support the increase in registration data, the Directorate expects to receive five high-capacity printing machines by the end of the month. These machines will be used to print passports, nationality certificates, and ID cards.

“We have received 100 mobile kits as a new generation for the Directorate,” Major General Kosta said.

“These will be divided among the states to simplify the work for the people. We are also sending units to our foreign missions so people abroad can complete their process there. By the end of this month, we expect five more machines for passports, nationality, and IDs. I am asking county commissioners to provide us with space to install these kits.”

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