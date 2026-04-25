25th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gen Costa deploys 100 mobile kits to decentralize passport and ID services

Gen Costa deploys 100 mobile kits to decentralize passport and ID services

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

The newly acquired mobile registration kit on display, featuring a self-contained workstation designed for field operations. The unit includes a specialized backpack for the operator, a portable equipment stand, and integrated biometric tools to capture personal data in real-time on Friday, April 24, 2026 - Credit: Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration has acquired 100 new-generation mobile registration kits to expand access to identification services across South Sudan and at foreign missions.

Director General Major General Elia Kosta confirmed that the equipment will be deployed to all ten states and the three administrative areas. Additional units are designated for South Sudanese embassies to serve citizens living abroad.

The new mobile kits are designed to process nationality documentation and passport applications simultaneously. According to the Directorate, this integrated processing is intended to reduce service delays. For citizens overseas, embassies will collect application data and transmit it to Juba for final document production.

The initiative aims to establish service points in all 79 counties. The rollout plan includes the installation of kits at national ministries, Police and Army Headquarters, and Headquarters of other organized forces.

Major General Kosta stated that the Directorate is currently coordinating with county commissioners to secure designated spaces for the installation of the kits.

To support the increase in registration data, the Directorate expects to receive five high-capacity printing machines by the end of the month. These machines will be used to print passports, nationality certificates, and ID cards.

“We have received 100 mobile kits as a new generation for the Directorate,” Major General Kosta said.

“These will be divided among the states to simplify the work for the people. We are also sending units to our foreign missions so people abroad can complete their process there. By the end of this month, we expect five more machines for passports, nationality, and IDs. I am asking county commissioners to provide us with space to install these kits.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
JIA manager replaced over aviation qualification requirements, offered scholarship 1

JIA manager replaced over aviation qualification requirements, offered scholarship

Published April 22, 2026

Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026 2

Information Minister announces transition to caretaker government by late 2026

Published April 21, 2026

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 3

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

What U.S. policy can South Sudan benefit from if it cooperates? 4

What U.S. policy can South Sudan benefit from if it cooperates?

Published April 20, 2026

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police 5

“Security is under control, do not panic: It is an election preparation drill”, Say Police

Published April 23, 2026

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan 6

Experts identify challenges to Agri-Food Systems in South Sudan

Published April 23, 2026

Trade Ministry to offer free business licenses to young entrepreneurs under EU-funded project 7

Trade Ministry to offer free business licenses to young entrepreneurs under EU-funded project

Published April 19, 2026

AU Peace and Security Council to visit Juba for transition assessment 8

AU Peace and Security Council to visit Juba for transition assessment

Published April 21, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gen Costa deploys 100 mobile kits to decentralize passport and ID services

Published 11 hours ago

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published 13 hours ago

Catholic Bishop warns graduates against salary comparisons, urges service and fraternity

Published 14 hours ago

President Salva Kiir relieves 17 Upper Nile officials, appoints new ones

Published 14 hours ago

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published 15 hours ago

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials

Published April 24, 2026

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.