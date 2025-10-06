Gen. Aleu: Youth neglect fuels rise of ‘Gen-Z’ armed vigilantes

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A former Warrap State Governor warned that the surge in vigilante groups signals the emergence of a “Gen-Z” armed youth demanding national attention, arguing the phenomenon is a direct result of the government’s failure to prioritize young people.

Speaking at Stone International Church in Juba over the weekend, Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu urged Presidential Special Envoy Adut Salva Kiir to elevate youth programs to be a central part of her special agenda.

He stated that youth empowerment must become a special project for the President.

“I am one of the people who is so worried. We have no future, and the reason is… we didn’t give youth the concern they need,” Gen. Aleu said.

“Now our youth coming up after the Red Army are the niggas, the crew, these cattle restless, the White Army, including the new thing we called the ‘Red Belt’ are the Generation of this group.”

Gen. Aleu warned that this so-called “Generation Z is going to destroy this country if we are not careful. Because we neglected them.”

The former governor expressed deep concern that the generation following the legendary Red Army—the young revolutionaries who contributed to the country’s liberation—has been forgotten by both the government and the original freedom fighters.

He noted that they have been left without proper guidance, support, or inclusion in national development plans since independence.

Gen. Aleu’s remarks underscore the urgency for the leadership to prioritize youth development as a national agenda, crucial for the country’s stability and future.

His comments come amid growing unemployment, frustration, and social discontent among the youth, which continues to pose serious challenges to peace and nation-building efforts.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter