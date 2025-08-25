Gen. Aleu urges Adut to fight corruption

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Former Warrap State Governor Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu has called on Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir to fight corruption.

Speaking at Adut’s family residence in Juba on Saturday, August 23, Aleu asserted that her purpose in joining the government is to serve citizens, not to acquire wealth.

He stated that she is the only appointed senior government official with no vested interests, unlike others.

“Adut is the only person who has joined this political appointment, whom I think she’s not joining it or she accepted to join it because she’s going to make wealth,” Aleu stated.

He pointed out that Adut’s past as a tough businesswoman in the market means she knows who the corrupt leaders are.

“Adut has been in the market with all these people who have brought South Sudan down. So, she knows them.”

Aleu cautioned Adut to be wary of those who might try to influence her for their own gain. “I’ve seen so many protocols now around you,” he said.

He specifically urged her to distance herself from young businessmen. “Do not let them follow you to that office. Completely. These young businessmen, let them remain where they are, because you have a very serious mission.”

To set an example for others, Aleu urged Adut to declare her wealth. “I will advise you, Tomorrow morning, when you go to your office, call the chairman of anti-corruption. And declare all your wealth you have in front of the South Sudanese, and you will see what will happen,” he said.

He advised her to hire a professional, independent manager for her businesses so she can focus on her new role. “You have entered the citizens and have nothing to do with the business this time.”

