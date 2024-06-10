10th June 2024
Gatluak pledges money to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Tut Gatluak Manime, Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs. (Photo: SSFA).

Presidential Security Advisor Tut Gatluak pledged $1,000 to each player of the National Football Team facing Sudan in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match on Tuesday, and another $10,000 if the country wins.

Gatluak splashed the cash during a visit to the senior men’s national football team training at Juba Stadium ahead of the game. It is not clear how much money has been pledged in total.

The security adviser said President Kiir send him and his delegation to raise the team spirit, adding that he will reward the team if they win the match.

“Now, I pledge to give each team member $1,000 and if you work hard and succeed, I will reward you with $10,000,” Gatluak told the squad.

“We came on an inspection visit commissioned by the President of the Republic for the opening of the new stadium in Juba. We witnessed the great progress made in sports across all fields.”

South Sudan was drawn in Group B in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match with SenegalMauritaniaTogoSudan and DR Congo.

The Bright Stars already played three matches of the fourth round where it drew 0-0 against Mauritania 0-0, 1-1- against Togo and lost 4-0 to Senegal.

Standing at number 5 in the group, the South Sudan men are yet to face 3rd-place DR Congo in addition to Sudan which is in the 2nd position with seven points.

Sudan and South Sudan first met in a major tournament in 2015 during the CECAFA Football Championship in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, where the match ended in a draw.

 

