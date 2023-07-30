31st July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Garang’s ex-aide urges SPLM/A veterans to document history of struggle

Garang’s ex-aide urges SPLM/A veterans to document history of struggle

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 21 hours ago

Omar Abdelrahman Adan joined the movement as student in 1984| Photo by Moses Awan

An ex-aide to the late Dr John Garang de Mabior has called on veterans of the SPLM/A war of liberation struggle to write their history, adding this will help in documenting the story of the past.

Omar Abdelrahman Adam – one of the office managers of later Garang also called on veterans of the SPLM/A liberation struggle to write their history, adding this will help in documenting the story of the past.

“I  said this several times to comrade Pagan in the past, that the SPLM/A establish an archive to preserve the history of the struggle,

“The archive should also highlight the role the civil population played during the struggle because many of them helped us a lot during the liberation struggle,” he said.

Omar – who joined the movement as a student in 1984 – said the legacy of the liberation struggle should always be remembered.

He stresses that developing an institution will preserve the history of SPLA/M and the next generations can learn more about how this country was brought about.

“It is also important for the country to introduce masters or PhD studies at the University of Juba on the history of the struggle of SPLA/M, like the Center for Peace Studies.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 1

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight 2

Sudan general challenges Kenya’s Ruto to a fight

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament 3

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament

Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Finance minister told to suspend remitting 3% Unity State oil share 4

Finance minister told to suspend remitting 3% Unity State oil share

Published Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam 5

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam

Published Monday, July 24, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published 50 mins ago

Traffic official orders registration of water tankers, rickshaws, boda-boda

Published 20 hours ago

“We don’t have sanitary pads, mosquito nets” says Aweil female inmate

Published 21 hours ago

Morocco gained their first ever victory at a Women’s World Cup as they secured a shock win over South Korea.

Published 21 hours ago

Garang’s ex-aide urges SPLM/A veterans to document history of struggle

Published 21 hours ago

President kiir calls for social harmony as country honors Martyrs Day

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!