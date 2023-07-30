Garang’s ex-aide urges SPLM/A veterans to document history of struggle

An ex-aide to the late Dr John Garang de Mabior has called on veterans of the SPLM/A war of liberation struggle to write their history, adding this will help in documenting the story of the past.

“I said this several times to comrade Pagan in the past, that the SPLM/A establish an archive to preserve the history of the struggle,

“The archive should also highlight the role the civil population played during the struggle because many of them helped us a lot during the liberation struggle,” he said.

Omar – who joined the movement as a student in 1984 – said the legacy of the liberation struggle should always be remembered.

He stresses that developing an institution will preserve the history of SPLA/M and the next generations can learn more about how this country was brought about.

“It is also important for the country to introduce masters or PhD studies at the University of Juba on the history of the struggle of SPLA/M, like the Center for Peace Studies.”

