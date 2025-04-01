1st April 2025
Gang attack in Nyakuron West leaves two in critical condition

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 3 hours ago

View of Nyakuron West. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

An eyewitness has reported that a gang attack in Nyakuron West left two people in critical condition over the weekend.

One of the victims, Simon Rag, described the frightening incident, where he and others were attacked by a large group over the weekend. Four other victims are now seeking hospital care.

Rag said the attack occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday at a shop they regularly visited. During the assault, he was struck on the head with a machete, and his wallet containing $1,700 and his phone were stolen.

“We always sit at a shop in Nyakuron West for a man called Suloro, while we were sited there, some youth came in big number and started attacking us when they took our phones and searched the shop too

“They attack me with panga “Machete” on my head, searched my pocket and took my wallet with 1,700 USD in it and my phone. Am now admitted at the Morobo Clinic. I’ am having a serious dizziness, I think because of the bleeding, I lost a lot of blood,” he said.

He is now hospitalized at Morobo Clinic with severe dizziness and a significant head injury. Both Rag and the shopkeeper are in critical condition, while the other victims are in stable condition.

“The shop keeper and I are in critical condition because they cut us in our heads with Panga (Machete), but the remaining 4 people are somehow okay, because we were 6 people who fell victim of gang attack.

Rag also mentioned that although the attackers were arrested, they were released the following morning.

He spoke to Eye Radio this morning from Morobo Clinic in Nyakuron West, Juba.

He urged the establishment of a community police station in Nyakuron West to help protect the community.

“The truth is that, Nyakuron West is in danger because of these youth. When I saw them yesterday, they are not young people, they are big people – so, if they can bring police here to catch these criminals, because the police station here is in Jebel and the other one is in Mauna,

“So here in Nyakuron West, we don’t have a police station near to us, which endanger our lives here because young children are in control of this area,

“I hope a police station or a small security sector to be put in Nyakuron West to protect the lives of the people here,” Suloro appealed.

In late 2023 through 2024, the police had cracked down on Nigas, arresting hundreds of them from different part of Juba city.

Despite the attempts, the vices have continued to happen in some residential areas.

1st April 2025

