Gabriel Yak wins Lagos-based Quramo Writers Prize 2024

South Sudanese writer Arthur Gabriel Yak has won the 2024 Quramo Prize, a Lagos-based award aims to encourage unpublished talented writers.

Yak’s manuscript, “Whispers of Survival,” earned him a prize of N1 million ($617) and a publishing contract.

He was among the five competitors who were nominated on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 for the award.

After the award, Yak took to his Facebook page and dedicated what he describes as prestigious award to the suffering South Sudanese

“I thank the Almighty who enabled me to win this prestigious award, which I dedicate to my people who suffered for years in the United Nations camps inside the country, where the events of the entire novel take place inside one camp”, he said.

According to media reports, the judging panel, which included literary scholar Mrs. Lechi Eke and journalist Mr. Anote Ajeluorou, evaluated submissions based on originality, narrative strength, coherence, language, and dramatic intensity.

Overall impact of each work was a crucial factor in their decision-making process.

The manuscript was “scrutinized against five key criteria: originality, narrative strength, coherence, language, and dramatic intensity.

This year’s eighth edition of the Quramo Festival of Words (Qfest) reportedy showcased a diverse range of African voices and stories.

The event held under the theme; “The Shifting: Empowering Voices… Inspiring Minds… traced its origins to the Kuramo Conference which annually featured panel discussions, book chats, poetry performances, and film screening.

But beyond these formal categories, it considered deeply personal narratives about familial bonds and betrayal to stories of survival against unimaginable odds, each piece carries a distinct voice that speaks to the core of the human experience.

The Quramo Writers’ Prize was founded by Lagos-based Quramo Publishers to encourage and stimulate a new community of talented writers and provide an opportunity for otherwise unexposed talent to achieve publishing recognition.

