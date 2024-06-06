Futuyo distances self from alleged office fraudsters

The office of Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo has distanced itself from the National Security Service crackdown leading to the arrest of his close associates allegedly found printing fake dollars.

NSS revealed on June 5 that it arrested three suspected criminals in the office of Governor Futuyo, who were found in possession of two money counterfeiting machines and black dollars.

George Luate, Acting NSS Director of Public Relations said the suspects are notable officials in the office of the state governor.

They are identified as Brigadier General William John Jamal, a top security official in Futuyo’s office, Private Secretary Alex Martin, and one operator of the counterfeiting machines.

According to Luate, the crackdown and arrest followed “well analyzed” information, and the three suspects have been brought to Juba for further investigation to allow possible measures against criminal rings in the state.

In a press statement, Alex Digi, the Press Secretary of the governor, said he appreciates the NSS for working “diligently” to combat criminal networks and activities.

Mr. Digi, however clarified that the counterfeiting scheme was bursted in an uncompleted building belonging to the governor, adding that his boss Futuyo does not have any knowledge about the situation.

“My dear People of Western Equatoria state and South Sudan at large, I would like to clarify that the house where the suspects and machines were arrested is unfinished building of the Governor where the criminals used for the committing allegedly crime,” he said.

“The two suspects (William Juma Jamal & Alex Martin) arrested are officers in the office of the Governor, but this incident is an individual crimes which doesn’t connect to the administration of the Governor’s office.”

Digi also claimed that the incident was a set-up organized by “a group of people to tarnish the image of the governor and his leadership in the state.”

He further called on the National Security leadership to continue with investigation and make sure the culprit face the law.

