Futuyo accuses NEC boss of snatching his security advisor

The Governor of Western Equatoria has accused the Chairperson of National Elections Commission of unilaterally appointing the state Security Advisor as the Chairperson of the State Elections Committee, an allegation Professor Abednego Akok has denied.

“When these people came, they did not conduct a meeting with political parties either (SPLM) IO or SSOA. He only met with me, and the parliamentarians and then went back.

“We (later) saw in the appointment that my security advisor who is an SPLM is appointed as chair,” said Governor Futuyo on Tuesday during a political forum organized by UNMISS in Yambio .

In June this year, Prof. Abednigo Akok, the Chairperson of the National Election Commission, established ten states’ High Elections Committees and appointed their chairpersons.

In Western Equatoria, Prof. Abednigo appointed Simon Bakama Monday as the Chairperson of the High Elections Committee, deputized by Jerome Barikue Tom.

Other members include Bashir Yosia Darsis Daima, Modi Enosa Mbaraza, and Simon Peter Andrew Sarawasi.

Governor Alfred Futuyo said the electoral chairperson in his state is still his security advisor.

He alleged that majority of the members belongs to one political part, SPLM.

“He (Simon Bakama) is a member of SPLM and security advisor in the government. I saw the name of former Minister who is SPLM and is his deputy.

“I also found on social media, he has expressed interest to contest as the Governor, will he select himself, where is the political space.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Chairperson of the National Election Commission denied the allegation, saying Simon Bakama Monday had resigned from advisory role when he appointed his position as the State Security Advisor before his appointment.

“All that he is telling you people is not correct, I did not appoint the person alone. We met all these groups one by one,” said Prof. Abednigo Akok.

The NEC boss added that the committees were selected following consultations with the political parties, women, youth, civil society, faith-based groups and people with disabilities in the state.

“We told them that the reason of coming to Yambio was to consult with you and you recommend people you trust who can participate in the election commission of your state.

“When we came and sorted all the list, we discovered that this person has been recommended by all of them. So we took him, he did resign from being the political and security Advisor to the Governor.

