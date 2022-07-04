Fund basketball team, Napwon tells govt

An official has called on the government to support the national basketball team to continue winning in future competitions.

The boys thrashed Rwanda 73-63, Cameroon 65-51 and 72-64 in the 2021-2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualification Africa.

South Sudanese netizens took to the social media to praise the thrilling lads for outshining some of the highly regarded African basketball giants on the continent.

The victory has put South Sudan on top of group B with accrued 61 points, followed by Tunisia on 17 points with Rwanda at the bottom on negative 51 points.

Speaking during a belated World Environment Day, Environment and Forestry Minister in Juba Monday, Josephine Napwon applauded the boys for Job well done.

She said the team has set the country on an international and global stage – something they did out of love for their country.

However, Napwon said the government needs to back them up financially to win more games in future competitions.

“Now it is our responsibility as a government to put this into consideration, especially by supporting and helping the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sport so that they continue doing wonders wherever they go,” appealed Napwon.

“I believe that they did it with the love of their country. But this time the government must take a big role and ensure that our national team, our national players are supported financially and everything that is needed from us,” she added.

Asked what the government would do to the boys, and whether the 11th Independence Anniversary would be dedicated to the team, Spokesperson Machael Makuei down played the call.

However, he said, the matter will be added to President Kiir’s State of Nation address on the eve of July 9TH celebations.

The South Sudan Basketball team have qualified to the next round of the tournament with the first match expected in the coming months.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kajo-Keji traders hope to revive business despite poor roads Previous Post