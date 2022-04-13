Full list of unified command structure

President Salva Kiir has unified the command structure of the organized forces.

Kiir first issued Republican decrees for the confirmation of ranks of some senior officers of the SPLA-IO and SSOA into the unified army, police, national security, civil defense and the wildlife.

1st Lt. Gen. Santino Deng Wol retained his position as the Chief of Defense Forces, deputized by 1st Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam of the SPLA-IO.

President Kiir also maintained 1st Lt. Gen. Akol Koor as the Director General of the National Security Service, Internal Bureau.

The peace parties reached the deal to end the stalemate over the command structure of the unified forces on April 3, 2022.

The agreement was reached after the Sudanese mediation team headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo submitted a proposal to end the deadlock on the critical part of the security arrangement.

Here is the full list of the unified command structure:

Unified command structure of the army:

Gen. Santino Deng Wol – Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam – Deputy Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Koang Gatkuoth Kerjok – Inspector General Lt Gen. Thoy Chany Reat – Assistant CDF for Operations Gen. Peter Dor Majur- Cdr Sector to Malakal Gen. James Koang Chuol- Assistant CDF for Training and Research Gen Stephen Marshal Babanen- Chief of Military Intelligence Gen. Malual Majok- Assistant CDF for Administration and Finance Gen. Ernest Dut Wol- Director for Procurement Gen. Al-Tayib Gatluak –Director for Military Production Gen Thiik Achiek- Commander of Ground Forces Gen. Rabi Majung Emmanuel- Commander of Air force Gen. Wesley Welebe Samson – Assistant CDF for Logistics Gen. Ashab Khamis Fahal – Assistant CDF for Moral Orientation Lt Gen. Garang Ayii Akol- Commander for Riverine units

Unified command structure of the National Police Service

Gen. Benjamin John Batisto – Assistant IGP for Social Welfare Gen. James Duop Gatleak Koryom- Assistant IGP for Training Gen. Peter Gasango – Assistant IGP for Medical Services Gen. Dr Olaw Adiang Nyijok – Assistant IGP for Borders Police

Unified command structure of the National Security Service

Gen. Akol Koor Kuch- Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau Gen. Yiei Dak Wiu – Deputy Director-General for Intelligence Operations Gen. Louis Natale – Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance Gen. Simon Yien Makuac – Director-General of the General Intelligence Bureau Gen. Khalid Botrous Bora – Deputy Director of the General Intelligence Bureau Gregory Deng Kuch –Deputy Director for Finance and Administration at the General Intelligence Bureau

Unified command structure of the National Wildlife Service

Gen. Khamis Adiang – Director-General Gen. Pur Tach Chak – Deputy Director-General

Unified command structure of the National Prisons Service

Gen. Henry Kuany Agwar- Director-General Gen. John Jok Gai – Deputy Director-General

Unified command structure of the National Civil Defense Service

Gen. Jameson Stephen Lupai –Commissioner, and Gen. Stephen Pal Kun Keak – Deputy Commissioner.

Last week, the chairperson of the national transitional committee, Tut Gatluak said the unification of the command structure will pave way for the graduation of the necessary unified forces.

Tut, who is also the presidential advisor on security affairs, described the unified command structure deal as a milestone in the peace implementation.

The unified command structure was announced on the state-owned TV, SSBC Tuesday evening, after Dr. Riek Machar and Hussein Abdelbagi submitted to President Kiir the list of both SPLA-IO and SSOA representatives.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter