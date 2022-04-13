13th April 2022
Full list of unified command structure

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir, the Commander in Chief of the Organized Forces - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has unified the command structure of the organized forces.

Kiir first issued Republican decrees for the confirmation of ranks of some senior officers of the SPLA-IO and SSOA into the unified army, police, national security, civil defense and the wildlife.

1st Lt. Gen. Santino Deng Wol retained his position as the Chief of Defense Forces, deputized by 1st Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam of the SPLA-IO.

President Kiir also maintained 1st Lt. Gen. Akol Koor as the Director General of the National Security Service, Internal Bureau.

The peace parties reached the deal to end the stalemate over the command structure of the unified forces on April 3, 2022.

The agreement was reached after the Sudanese mediation team headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo submitted a proposal to end the deadlock on the critical part of the security arrangement.

Here is the full list of the unified command structure:

Unified command structure of the army:

  1. Gen. Santino Deng Wol – Chief of Defense Forces (CDF)
  2. Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam – Deputy Chief of Defense Forces
  3. Gen. Koang Gatkuoth Kerjok – Inspector General
  4. Lt Gen. Thoy Chany Reat – Assistant CDF for Operations
  5. Gen. Peter Dor Majur- Cdr Sector to Malakal
  6. Gen. James Koang Chuol- Assistant CDF for Training and Research
  7. Gen Stephen Marshal Babanen- Chief of Military Intelligence
  8. Gen. Malual Majok- Assistant CDF for Administration and Finance
  9. Gen. Ernest Dut Wol- Director for Procurement
  10. Gen. Al-Tayib Gatluak –Director for Military Production
  11. Gen Thiik Achiek- Commander of Ground Forces
  12. Gen. Rabi Majung Emmanuel- Commander of Air force
  13. Gen. Wesley Welebe Samson – Assistant CDF for Logistics
  14. Gen. Ashab Khamis Fahal – Assistant CDF for Moral Orientation
  15. Lt Gen. Garang Ayii Akol- Commander for Riverine units

Unified command structure of the National Police Service

  1. Gen. Benjamin John Batisto – Assistant IGP for Social Welfare
  2. Gen. James Duop Gatleak Koryom- Assistant IGP for Training
  3. Gen. Peter Gasango – Assistant IGP for Medical Services
  4. Gen. Dr Olaw Adiang Nyijok – Assistant IGP for Borders Police

Unified command structure of the National Security Service

  1. Gen. Akol Koor Kuch- Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau
  2. Gen. Yiei Dak Wiu – Deputy Director-General for Intelligence Operations
  3. Gen. Louis Natale – Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance
  4. Gen. Simon Yien Makuac – Director-General of the General Intelligence Bureau
  5. Gen. Khalid Botrous Bora – Deputy Director of the General Intelligence Bureau
  6. Gregory Deng Kuch –Deputy Director for Finance and Administration at the General Intelligence Bureau

Unified command structure of the National Wildlife Service

  1. Gen. Khamis Adiang – Director-General
  2. Gen. Pur Tach Chak – Deputy Director-General

Unified command structure of the National Prisons Service

  1. Gen. Henry Kuany Agwar- Director-General
  2. Gen. John Jok Gai – Deputy Director-General

Unified command structure of the National Civil Defense Service

  1. Gen. Jameson Stephen Lupai –Commissioner, and
  2. Gen. Stephen Pal Kun Keak – Deputy Commissioner.

Last week, the chairperson of the national transitional committee, Tut Gatluak said the unification of the command structure will pave way for the graduation of the necessary unified forces.

Tut, who is also the presidential advisor on security affairs, described the unified command structure deal as a milestone in the peace implementation.

The unified command structure was announced on the state-owned TV, SSBC Tuesday evening, after Dr. Riek Machar and Hussein Abdelbagi submitted to President Kiir the list of both SPLA-IO and SSOA representatives.

