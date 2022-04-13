Full List: Kiir unifies command structure

President Salva Kiir has unified the command structure of the organized forces.
Kiir first issued Republican decrees for the confirmation of ranks of some senior officers of the SPLA-IO and SSOA into the unified army, police, national security, civil defense and the wildlife.
1st Lt. Gen. Santino Deng Wol retained his position as the Chief of Defense Forces, deputized by 1st Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam of the SPLA-IO.
President Kiir also maintained Lt. Gen. Akol Koor as the Director General of the National Security Service, Internal Bureau.
The peace parties reached the deal to end the stalemate over the command structure of the unified forces on April 3, 2022.
The agreement was reached after the Sudanese mediation team headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo submitted a proposal to end the deadlock on the critical part of the security arrangement.
Here is the full list of the unified command structure:
Unified command structure of the army:
Unified command structure of the National Police Service
Unified command structure of the National Security Service
Unified command structure of the National Wildlife Service
Unified command structure of the National Prisons Service
Unified command structure of the National Civil Defense Service
Last week, the chairperson of the national transitional committee, Tut Gatluak said the unification of the command structure will pave way for the graduation of the necessary unified forces.
Tut, who is also the presidential advisor on security affairs, described the unified command structure deal as a milestone in the peace implementation.
The unified command structure was announced on the state-owned TV, SSBC Tuesday evening, after Dr. Riek Machar and Hussein Abdelbagi submitted to President Kiir the list of both SPLA-IO and SSOA representatives.
