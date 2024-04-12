Fuel station closed over safety concerns are still working: assessment

An Eye Radio assessment has found that some of the fuel stations that were shut down by Central Equatoria state authorities over safety concerns are still operating.

The fuel stations numbering 15 were closed in March 2024 by the Central Equatoria State government after a review ruled that they were located in unsafe zones in the capital.

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony and Juba City Mayor Flora Gabriel Modi decided on the issue following a rampant construction of Petrol Stations without Legal documents.

Meanwhile, at least four of the five fuel stations visited by an Eye Radio reporter were found selling fuel to motorists’ despite being considered a potential danger to public safety.

When contacted, the State Security Advisor, Angelo Daya, says the state government has not reviewed any status of the closed fuel station.

Daya added that the fuel stations are operating illegally, adding that the government will take action against them.

“There are those who were not given authority to open. They did it in their way the opening of these petrol stations is not legal,” he said.

“It is good. Now you have informed us, so our car is patrolling and monitoring these petrol stations. They were closed and no one was giving permission.”

Governor Adil first formed the committee in December 2023 to assess all petrol stations being constructed in Juba and shut down those that do not meet the required safety standards.

This came after a national legislator raised concerns at a sitting over the rising number of fuel stations that are constructed even in heavily populated residential areas.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



WBGs halts illegal demarcation on railway tract Previous Post