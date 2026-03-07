From top scores to big dreams: CPE 2025 top girls aim for careers in law, engineering

Adhel Mabior and Awien Biet, two girls from Wau, topped the 2025 Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) exams with a score of 457 each. Both say they plan to pursue careers in law and engineering.

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction released the results on Wednesday, more than two months after the exams were administered in November 2025.

More than 80,000 pupils across the country sat the test, but Adhel and Awien, both from Alel-Chok Complex Primary School in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, emerged as the stars of the exams.

Missed sleep and relentless study

For Awien, reaching the top meant countless sleepless nights and constant study. She recalls reading endless pamphlets, asking questions, and participating in group discussions at school, only to return home to a household full of chores—cooking, fetching water, and caring for her younger siblings.

She is the only girl at home who helps her mother despite being exhausted from school.

“I read at night. Even I have sleepless nights, I didn’t sleep more than five hours,” she tells Eye Radio.

But she says the joy of being the top-performing pupil in the country was worth the sacrifice. The achievement has strengthened her dream of becoming an engineer after completing secondary school.

Awien also hopes to inspire other girls to dream bigger and avoid distractions like bad influences and excessive social media use.

“There’s nothing like fear in education,” she advises. “Avoid bad groups, avoid wasting time on social media, and cooperate with teachers and parents.”

Support makes the difference

For Adhel, reaching the top of the nation’s results was possible thanks to supportive teachers and friends. Her father enrolled her in boarding school in 2022 to give her space to focus, and she thrived with encouragement from teachers and classmates.

“My parents struggle with me. Anything I want, they can give me. My friends explain things I don’t understand, and teachers always advise me to read lower classes’ work and discuss with others,” she says.

Adhel says her dream of becoming a lawyer now feels closer than ever. She wants to use her education to fight for justice and empower others.

To fellow pupils, she offers this advice: “Put education in front and reduce all bad things. Hard work is the best. Listen to your teachers and parents, and you will have a better future.”

