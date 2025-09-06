From the front lines to the sidelines, youth demand a voice in peace

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A youth activist in Western Bahr El Ghazal State has condemned the practice of using young people on the front lines during wartime while neglecting them during peacetime, urging the government to include their voices in national decision-making to help shape the country’s future.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s “Sundown” program, Jockino Samuel Futu, the founder of the Algadrin Youth Association, said that while youth make up a significant portion of fighters in various factions, their representation in government is minimal and “tokenistic.”

“During times of conflict, youth are at the forefront, risking their lives on the front lines,” Futu said. “Conversely, in peacetime, they are often relegated to the background.”

Futu noted a stark disparity in representation, stating that while women are guaranteed at least 35% of leadership positions, youth are allocated only about 20% despite making up about 80% of the country’s population.

He argued that this disparity highlights the urgent need for young people to advocate for genuine representation.

Futu also called on young people to focus on education as a tool for critical thinking, not just for securing jobs.

He stressed the importance of unity among youth, urging them to set aside tribal, religious, and political identities to forge a common identity based on shared experiences.

“Our challenges as young people are similar, regardless of which part of South Sudan we come from,” he said.

“To bridge this, we must set aside our religious, political, tribal, and personal identities. Instead, we should forge new, united identities focused solely on our common youthhood.”

Futu concluded by urging youth to think critically about their future and role in nation-building, adding that meaningful change is impossible without a well-educated populace.

