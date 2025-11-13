From heir to outcast: The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

A businessman once seen as South Sudan’s next political kingmaker rose quickly through the ranks, only to fall just as fast.

Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel’s journey from construction magnate to vice president and senior party official shows how deeply politics, business, and personal loyalty remain connected in Africa’s youngest nation.

From business to power

Bol Mel started out in business, not politics. He built a large commercial empire through companies such as the then ABMC Construction, which won major government contracts to build roads and other public works.

His firms became central to South Sudan’s controversial oil-for-roads initiative, a scheme where crude oil was exchanged for infrastructure projects.

But success also brought scrutiny. In 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Bol Mel and his companies under the Global Magnitsky Act, accusing him of corruption, money laundering, and acting as a financial front for senior officials, including President Salva Kiir.

For most, such sanctions would have ended their career. But in South Sudan, they appeared to strengthen Bol Mel’s image as a man close to power. Through his business network and loyalty to Kiir, he became one of the president’s most trusted allies, financing political events, managing key projects, and advising on economic matters.

In a country where control over money often translates to influence, Bol Mel had become a powerful gatekeeper between the state and private business.

A meteoric rise

By early 2025, Bol Mel’s role had shifted from behind-the-scenes businessman to political heavyweight.

In February, President Kiir appointed him Vice President for the Economic Cluster, replacing James Wani Igga. Just three months later, Bol Mel became First Deputy Chairman of the ruling SPLM, making him the second-most powerful man in the party. In September, Kiir promoted him to full General in the National Security Service (NSS).

His rapid rise surprised many. Analysts and party insiders speculated that Kiir was preparing him as a potential successor, noting Bol Mel’s ability to connect the country’s business and political elites.

For the first time in years, South Sudan seemed to have a visible heir apparent.

But his swift ascent also unsettled the SPLM’s old guard, veterans of the liberation struggle who viewed him as an outsider without revolutionary credentials. Still, backed by Kiir’s trust, few dared to challenge him openly.

The turning point

By mid-2025, signs of trouble began to surface. Questions grew around the management of oil revenues and government contracts. Reports emerged of missing funds in the oil-for-roads program, and allegations that Bol Mel’s companies had failed to deliver on major projects.

At the same time, international pressure increased. Western partners warned that Kiir’s close ties with a sanctioned figure could harm South Sudan’s image and threaten donor support.

Within the SPLM, senior politicians quietly lobbied against Bol Mel, portraying him as inexperienced and unfit for top leadership.

Rumuors that Bol Mel was being groomed to succeed President Kiir earned him the nickname “Crown Prince.” But that perception began to fade after the president appointed his daughter, Adut Salva Kiir, as Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs. The move was widely seen as a political checkmate, a signal that power would remain within the Kiir family. Former presidential press secretary Ateny Wek Ateny described the appointment as the coming of “Wun Weng,” a Dinka phrase meaning “the cow’s owner” who has arrived to reclaim what is his.

Then came the final blow. On the evening of November 12, 2025, President Kiir issued a decree removing Bol Mel from his position as vice president, stripping him of his SPLM role, and demoting him from general to private in the security services.

His security detail was withdrawn within hours earlier, a clear signal that his political fortune had collapsed.

Why he fell

Bol Mel’s dramatic downfall stemmed from several factors.

First, allegations of corruption and poor performance in the oil-for-roads program damaged his credibility. His companies were accused of diverting millions of dollars while delivering little on the ground.

Second, his rise created deep divisions within the SPLM. Long-time party figures felt threatened by his influence and worked behind the scenes to undermine him. Once Kiir’s confidence wavered, those rivals quickly regained ground.

Third, growing international criticism over Bol Mel’s sanctioned status and opaque dealings increased pressure on the presidency, forcing Kiir to act.

Finally, speculation that Bol Mel was being groomed as Kiir’s successor fueled political anxiety — a perception that, in South Sudan’s fragile power system, became more of a curse than a blessing.

What comes next

Bol Mel’s removal has left South Sudan’s political future uncertain. His fall reopened long-standing rivalries within the SPLM and raised fresh questions about who might succeed Kiir.

For many observers, his story captures the fragile nature of power in Juba — where loyalty often outweighs institutions, and where political fortunes can change overnight.

In the end, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel’s rise and fall serve as a stark reminder: in South Sudan, even those closest to power can lose it in an instant — leaving behind the echo of unfinished roads and unfulfilled promises.

