From gunfire to good news: How Kong Koc FM gave Tonj a reason to hope

TONJ, Warrap State (Eye Radio) – Before Kong Koc FM, Tonj was killing itself. The absence of reliable news created a vacuum where misinformation and deadly rumors flourished, often leading to sudden violence and death. Today, the station’s clear signal has replaced gunfire, helping the community reduce tension by delivering accurate information that saved lives.

When a group of forty women in Warrap town took to the streets in 2022, waving twigs and chanting anti-war songs, they were not protesting against the government — they were pleading with their husbands. Their message was simple: no more bloodshed, no more revenge raids.

For years, the greater Tonj region of Warrap State had been engulfed in inter-communal violence — a cycle of cattle raids, revenge killings, and hatred that left villages in ruins and women widowed.

But today, a decade after those dark years, the sound of gunfire has been replaced by radio broadcasts carrying messages of peace, unity, and hope in Tonj North and some parts of Tonj South — thanks to Kong Koc 100.4 FM, a community radio station that has become the voice of reconciliation.

The word “Kong Koc” means “wait first” in Dinka — a term that elders once used to calm angry youths before conflict erupted.

It was during one of the many peace dialogues in Tonj that the phrase inspired Marko Madut Garang, the founder of TOCH – The Organisation for Children’s Harmony, to establish a platform that could carry this message beyond meetings and into every home.

“People relied on rumours because there were no phones or reliable information sources,” Marko recalls, sitting in his modest office in Warrap. “Every false story could spark a deadly fight. I realized the only way to stop it was through trusted communication.”

In 2012, with support from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund, Marko founded Kong Koc Radio under TOCH, dedicated solely to peacebuilding, social awareness, and community dialogue.

The local chief, Paramount Chief Ayii Agiu, offered land for the station, and the people of Tonj embraced it as their own. “Our rule was simple — no politics, just peace,” Marko says proudly. “The radio became our weapon for peace.”

From Rumours to Reconciliation

Before Kong Koc FM hit the airwaves, misinformation spread faster than truth. Villages like Awul, Rualbet, and Kirik, were torn apart by suspicion and false reports of attacks.

Nyibol Chol Chol, a mother of four and a tea seller in Warrap market, remembers the horror vividly. “It was like a nightmare,” she says softly. “People were butchered because of lies. Bodies lay everywhere. No one should ever die because of rumours.”

Since the radio’s launch, Nyibol has become one of its most loyal and regular listeners. “The radio changed us,” she says. “Now we hear peace messages, lessons on family unity, and even advice on how to resolve small disputes without fighting.”

Peace on the Airwaves

Through interactive programs, peace songs, and community call-ins, Kong Koc FM has built trust among rival communities across Tonj North, Tonj East, and Gogrial. Youth groups now use the station to organize football tournaments and cultural exchanges instead of raids.

Akoch Dhieu, a youth leader, says the radio gave young people a reason to come together. “We use the radio to connect with our friends, to plan peace football tournaments, and to send greetings across communities,” he says. “It made us realize we have more in common than what divides us.”

Local leaders credit the station for restoring calm

Thomas Mathem Madut, the Tonj North Peace Coordinator, says his work has become easier. “Before Kong Koc, we had to send messengers walking for days to deliver peace messages,” he explains. “Now, one broadcast reaches every village instantly. The guns have gone silent.”

Changing Lives, Strengthening Bonds

The impact goes beyond peace. Kong Koc FM has become a vital channel for education, health awareness, and civic engagement. Residents now use the radio to report stolen cattle, announce community meetings, and share news across vast rural areas.

Lino Lual Kon, the Station Manager, recalls one incident where a broadcast led to the recovery of stolen cows. “Once we aired the message, security forces acted immediately and recovered the cattle,” he says. “Without the radio, that would have been impossible.”

For single mother Laang Amol, Kong Koc is more than a radio station — it’s a lifeline. “It teaches us how to live peacefully, prevent gender-based violence, and take care of our families,” she says. “It’s our classroom and our counsellor.”

An Irreplaceable Voice of Peace

At the Warrap County headquarters, Town Clerk Samuel Aru says life would be unimaginable without Kong Koc. “Relocating the station would cause unrest,” he warns. “People feel it’s theirs. It has stopped cattle raids and brought peace. Schools, hospitals, and farms are thriving again.”

Even local government officials echo this sentiment.

Gabriel Makuek Maluil, the Acting Executive Director in Tonj North, says the radio has made residents “love one another without even meeting physically.” “We call the station to alert other areas about peace meetings or security threats,” he explains. “It connects us all.”

Expanding the Peace Frontier

Despite its success, Kong Koc’s signal does not yet reach every corner of the greater Tonj region and Warrap. Peace leaders are now calling for expansion to Tonj East, central Tonj South, Gogrial East, and parts of Lakes State to ensure all the communities’ benefit.

“Peace must be inclusive,” says Gabriel Makuek Maluil, the Acting Executive Director in Tonj North. “If everyone can hear the same message, no one will pick up a gun again.”

As the sun sets over Warrap town, the air hums not with bullets but with the calm voice of a Kong Koc presenter reading out community news and peace messages.

For many here, this humble radio station has achieved what years of disarmament campaigns could not — it has silenced the guns and healed broken hearts through the power of words.

Editor’s note: This feature was produced with field interviews conducted in Tonj North, Warrap State. All interviews were facilitated by local peace actors and residents of the area.

