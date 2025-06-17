From a 1989 Nasir war prisoner to CES governor: Story of Gen. Rabi

Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel was appointed governor of Central Equatoria State in a Presidential decree read on the state-run TV, SSBC, on Monday, June 16, 2025, replacing his first curriculum vitae referee, Gen. Augustino Jadalla,

As a long-time military professional, Gen. Mujung’s career spans over two decades, beginning during the prolonged civil war between the Khartoum regime and South Sudanese forces.

Originating from the Nyangwara community, one of the Bari-speaking tribes, Gen. Mujung graduated from the Military College in Khartoum. Initially, he served in the Sudanese Army under the former Sudanese leader Omar Hassan Bashir, fighting against the SPLM/A.

His military training started in 1981 with a pre-standard military course at Beaconsfield, UK, followed by cadet training and a regular career course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst between 1981 and 1982. In 1983, he completed the Military Police Basic Officers’ course and later pursued courses in administration sciences and platoon and commander training by 1985.

In 1989, Gen. Mujung was captured by the SPLA in Nasir County during their takeover of the area. As a prisoner of war, he integrated into the SPLA and was assigned a key role in the liberation struggle, which culminated in the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement and South Sudan’s independence.

Between 1992 and 1993, he served as State Officer at Operations Jungle Storm Headquarters near Juba before being promoted to Infantry Brigade Commander at Tulyang and later at Rokon. In 1995, he was Chief of Operations and Training for the 6th Infantry Division in Yei, then transferred to Blue Nile in a similar capacity.

During the peace negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya, Gen. Mujung was part of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement’s Security Arrangements Cluster and a member of the IGAD Verification and Monitoring Team.

His early education was at Kator Primary School and Buluk Junior Secondary School, completing his Sudan Certificate at Loka Senior Secondary School in 1980.

Prior to his appointment as governor, Gen. Mujung served as commander of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) Air Force from April 2022 and as senior representative to the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism. He also played a crucial role in the 2018 peace accord negotiations, particularly in Chapter Two, which defined permanent security arrangements.

The Task Ahead

The list of his role in the SSPDF is long. Gen. Mujung’s experience is not solely military; he holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Juba.

Taking over from Gen. Jadalla, he inherits a Central Equatoria State plagued by persistent insecurity caused by armed groups, seasonal cattle herder migrations, and land grabbing. These challenges have persisted despite efforts from previous governors.

To make a difference, the communities in the state look up to him, and he now faces the difficult task of navigating the state’s complex socio-political and economic landscape to bring stability and development.

