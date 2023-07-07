7th July 2023
French footballer Kylian Mbape visits native Cameroon

French footballer Kylian Mbape visits native Cameroon

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 30 mins ago

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also the French national football team captain, visited his native country Cameroon on Thursday, reportedly for charity work.

Hundreds of people dressed in PSG jerseys received and greeted Mbappe, 24, as he arrived in the capital Yaounde, according to an AFP journalist.

About a hundred traditional dancers performed in his honor as the football star smiled widely and waved to the crown being kept at a distance by police, the NEWS WIRE reports.

“We are proud to see our Cameroonian brother. We want to offer him a very warm welcome,” said Vannel Kunde, a 16-year-old high-school student in Yaounde.

Mbappé will reportedly spend several days of his visit at a hotel complex – from when he will visit a school for youngsters who are deaf and hard of hearing in the capital’s suburbs, according to his schedule seen by AFP.

He is also set to take part in a basketball game, with expectations it will involve retired NBA player Joakim Noah, the son of Yannick.

Later on, he takes part in a football match against second division Cameroon club FC Vent d’Etoudi.

7th July 2023

