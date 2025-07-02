Four South Sudanese cadets top Egyptian Police Academy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Four young South Sudanese police cadets have graduated with honors from a highly respected police academy in Egypt.

After two years of professional training, two of the cadets achieved an amazing feat, securing the top two positions in their graduating class!

Egypt initially offered two scholarships, but generously increased this to four, allowing more South Sudanese officers to train.

On Wednesday, July 2, the Egyptian Ambassador, Moatez Mostafa Abdelkader, welcomed the officers at a ceremony in Juba. He praised their “outstanding discipline and exemplary performance,” saying their success shows the great potential of South Sudanese youth.

The graduates, now Police Lieutenants, thanked Egypt for the life-changing training. They believe they are now well-prepared to serve their country.

Ambassador Abdelkader also highlighted this as a symbol of the strong partnership between Egypt and South Sudan, urging them to use their new skills to strengthen South Sudan’s police force.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



GESS urges integrity in school cash transfers Previous Post