15th May 2025
Four South Sudanese ambassadors depart for foreign missions

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Courtesy|

Four South Sudanese Ambassadors on Wednesday left the country for foreign missions after a farewell reception at the State House in Juba.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit bid farewell to the four ambassadors, namely, Anthony Kon to Kenya, Morris Natali to China, Lily Adhieu to Qatar, and Jacklin Natibe to Ghana.

The diplomats who were appointed to represent South Sudan in the various international posts were honored at the State House before their departure.

They are tasked by President enhance diplomatic ties with vital global partners.

Ambassador Anthony Kon said that President Kiir emphasized the importance of proactive diplomacy, urging them to diligently advocate for South Sudan’s interests around the world.

President Kiir is said to have expressed confidence in the ambassadors’ success and wished them well in their new roles.

The head of state affirmed that their efforts would foster stronger cooperation and partnerships in their host countries.

15th May 2025

