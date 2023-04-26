26th April 2023
Four returnees die in Renk road accident

Published: 1 hour ago

South Sudanese board vehicles in Sudan to flee the crisis/courtesy

At least four people including three children died and two others were injured in a car accident in Renk, Upper Nile State.

According to Renk Civil Hospital Medical Director, a Toyota Land cruiser pick-up was carrying ten South Sudanese fleeing the conflict in Sudan when it overturned along Renk – Paloch road on Monday.

Moses Chol told Eye Radio the incident happened at around 6:00 PM.

“The vehicle model Toyota pickup carrying 10 South Sudanese from Sudan through Renk County to Paloch airport, unfortunately, turned over and three kids died on the spot. They were  1, 2, and 10 years respectively

The fourth victim is a 50-year-old woman.

“The women died later in hospital due to lack of service while the other two injured are receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

On Sunday, the Renk County commissioner said they received thousands of returnees fleeing the war in Sudan.

More civilians are expected to flee South Sudan as the ceasefire was widely held.

Thousands are reportedly stranded at Paloch air strip awaiting to depart to Juba and other parts of South Sudan.

26th April 2023

