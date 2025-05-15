Four lecturers from Rumbek University released after week in detention

The four lecturers from Rumbek University of Science and Technology, who were detained by security personnel since the weekend, have been released after spending a week in a detention facility.

The detainees were identified as Makur Awan Maguang, the Dean of Student Affairs, and Khot Manyuon Thuc from the Department of Business Administration within the College of Economics and Social Studies.

The other two are Joseph Muong and Emmanuel Rundial, the respective heads of the Departments of Geography and History.

Speaking to local media, Mathew Malou Mariec, the Academic Registrar of the University, confirmed their release.

He said that the release followed a one-hour meeting between the University administration and the acting Governor of Lakes State, Mathiang Deng as well as the state security advisor, on Wednesday.

“The demand that prompted us to meet with the acting governor and state security advisor at the state secretariat was addressed in the meeting. It was fruitful, and after it, the four lecturers who were in detention were released.

“I can confirm that they are back and have resumed their duties. The university is operating normally, with lectures being delivered. These lecturers are part of the staff and are continuing their work.”

Mr. Malou clarified that the recent dispute at the University was an administrative issue, and the academic staff will engage in dialogue to resolve the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Makur Awan Maguang, the Dean of Student Affairs at Rumbek University, confirmed their release. He also reassured the public that they were not tortured during their detention.

“We didn’t incite students to go on strike, as it was alleged by some groups. This led to my detention by national security, but I was treated safely without any torture. Now we’re back to normal, and we’ve been released without any conditions.”

Garnop Makur, a member of the Academic Staff Association at Rumbek University of Science and Technology, expressed gratitude to the state government and security personnel for the release of his colleagues.

“They are here with us today. We also appreciate the Vice Chancellor for responding to our calls. That’s why our colleagues are back with us.”

Before the detention, the academic staff called for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor, whom they accused of incompetence and harassing lecturers.

