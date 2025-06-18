Four killed, three injured in Lakes State attacks

At least four people have been killed and three others wounded following a series of attacks in Amongpiny Payam of Rumbek Centre County and a cattle camp in Yirol East County, Lakes State, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Lakes State Minister of Information and Communication William Koji Kerjok said the attackers are suspected to have crossed from neighbouring Unity State.

He added that the raiders also took an unspecified number of cattle.

Organized forces are currently pursuing the suspects to recover the stolen animals.

“We are asking the Unity State government to try their level best from the other side to make sure these people are arrested and these number of cattle are returned back to Lakes State to be handed over to the rightful owners,” Kerjok said.

“The number of cattle raiders appear to be very big number and they overrun the few numbers of organized forces we have there,” he added.

Kerjok called for more soldiers to be deployed to protect civilians and their property.

“The same to Amongpiny Payam of Rumbek central county. They have also raided some cattle and injured 3 people and the number of cattle raided are still at large and they are still in the bush and the organized forces are still pursuing them,” he explained.

He advised cattle owners to closely guard their animals while grazing.

“You should be nearby and in case of anything appearing like criminals activity they should also inform the nearby places on time so that they can be rescued,” he said. “We are also saying that there should be no revenge,” he added.

He also urged the youth not to follow the stolen cattle into Unity State.

“The communication should be made between the two government,” he said.

“The governor will talk to the other governor and the commissioner should talk to the other commissioner and the organized forces on the other side will organize to recover the raided cattle,” he added.

Meanwhile, Daniel Laat Kon, the coordinator of Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) in Lakes State, condemned the attacks in Yirol East County.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that happened in these locations and there are still report armed some of Panyijar county armed are heading to Rumbek North County,” he said.

Kon said this was the third time such incidents had happened in the area.

He called on the government to deploy more forces to protect civilians and their property.

“I Understand that some forces were killed and others injured during the process of trying to recover the raided cattle,” he said.

He also urged the government to strengthen security to protect communities the border with neighbouring state.

“We are also urging the government of Unity State at least to intervene in this situation and this deteriorating situation will spoil the relationship that has been built by the communities that are bordering Panyijar and Mayiandit counties of Unity State that bordering Rumbek North, Rumbek central, and Yirol East respectively.”

Laat Kon encouraged the community to report suspicious movements of armed criminals.

He warned that repeated attacks could damage good relations and peaceful trade between the communities.

“There are business people from Unity State that comes to Lakes State to sell their fish and their cows but now that frequent are happening, it may jeopardy the situation,” he said.

He also appealed to Lakes State residents to protect innocent members of the Panyijar community living among them.

“These attacks need to be treated as isolated and people who are innocent should not be targeted,” he said.

Kon called on the national government to intervene, saying the frequent attacks involve armed youth suspected to be linked to various parties.

“We have lost a lot of resources and this is a time that need to condemn it and to protect territories and property,” he said.

Efforts to reach the commissioner of Panyijar County for comment were unsuccessful as his phone was not reachable.

