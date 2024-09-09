Four injured youths sent to Uganda after gang clashes in Nimule – Police

At least four youths have been sent to Uganda for medical treatment after being injured in clashes between rival gangs in Nimule, Eastern Equatoria State, according to the police.

The violent clashes erupted at the border town on Friday between two unruly groups of young men using machetes, clubs and stones.

Nimule Inspector of Police Major David Kasmiro says security forces were immediately dispatched to the scene to disperse the rival gangs.

“Three days ago, there were groups of gangs, two groups, they fought themselves at around 5.30. They are using pangas to cut themselves, four from one of the groups were injured and brought to the hospital for treatment,” Kasmiro told Eye Radio.

“The four wounded boys are now in hospital. From the hospital, they refer them to Uganda Hospital for treatment because their wound is very deep,” he said.

Major Kasmiro says the police force has beefed up security and launched a crackdown on the youth groups.

He urges the local communities to be calm and resume their daily activities.

On his part, the Medical Director at Nimule Hospital, Dr. Nyuma David Sylvester said one of the patients was in critical condition due to injuries that damaged part of his brain.

“One was seriously injured from among the four, of course, the cut wound had reached the brain tissue actually and he was very restless, but we stabilized him like the others,” said David.

“The same night they were able to move to Gulu three were taken to Gulu that same night, and then the fourth one was on Friday morning was also taken,” he said.

