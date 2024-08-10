10th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Four family members killed in Tonj East revenge attack

Four family members killed in Tonj East revenge attack

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 2 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

At least four people from one family were killed in a revenge attack by armed men in Tonj East County of Warrap State on Friday, a government official said.

Warrap Minister of Information William Wol Mayom said the incident occurred in Nagapagok Payam at 9 PM, where two people were also injured. This followed an attack in which seven people were killed in the area in July.

Mayom said revenge killings continue to prevail in the state despite efforts by the state government to initiate community policing, voluntary disarmament and dissemination of inter-communal peace.

According to him, the violence was carried out by armed youth from Luanyjang Community in an apparent revenge incident after the first death of seven people.

“We got this report on Friday at 9 pm whereby four people were reported innocently killed by gunmen and two others wounded,” Mayom said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The suspects are alleged to be coming from their neighbors of Luacjang of Tonj East whereby there have been a kind of revenge killing and therefore we condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

The minister called on the communities of Tonj East and on the family of the victims to remain calm as the government handles the incident through legal process.

He said the culprits will be apprehended and be brought to the book.

“It is a shocking incident heard in Tonj East when the state government have already advocated a message of peace to the community.”

“So it is condemned in the strongest term possible and we send our high condolences to the grieve family and we argue the community to remain calm, the state government will apprehend the culprits and bring them into book.”

 

 

Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 4

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Families going days without food in South Sudan: IRC 5

Families going days without food in South Sudan: IRC

Published August 5, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir jets to Rwanda for Kagame’s inauguration

Published 1 hour ago

Jondoru residents deepen plea to fix ailing bridge

Published 1 hour ago

Four family members killed in Tonj East revenge attack

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir reshuffles officials across four states

Published 2 hours ago

USAID launches project to offer HIV services to vulnerable children in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Church hit hard by economic crisis as believers unable to pay tithes

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.