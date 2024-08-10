Four family members killed in Tonj East revenge attack

At least four people from one family were killed in a revenge attack by armed men in Tonj East County of Warrap State on Friday, a government official said.

Warrap Minister of Information William Wol Mayom said the incident occurred in Nagapagok Payam at 9 PM, where two people were also injured. This followed an attack in which seven people were killed in the area in July.

Mayom said revenge killings continue to prevail in the state despite efforts by the state government to initiate community policing, voluntary disarmament and dissemination of inter-communal peace.

According to him, the violence was carried out by armed youth from Luanyjang Community in an apparent revenge incident after the first death of seven people.

“We got this report on Friday at 9 pm whereby four people were reported innocently killed by gunmen and two others wounded,” Mayom said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The suspects are alleged to be coming from their neighbors of Luacjang of Tonj East whereby there have been a kind of revenge killing and therefore we condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

The minister called on the communities of Tonj East and on the family of the victims to remain calm as the government handles the incident through legal process.

He said the culprits will be apprehended and be brought to the book.

“It is a shocking incident heard in Tonj East when the state government have already advocated a message of peace to the community.”

“So it is condemned in the strongest term possible and we send our high condolences to the grieve family and we argue the community to remain calm, the state government will apprehend the culprits and bring them into book.”

