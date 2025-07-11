Four arrested after attempting to rape 65-year-old woman in Tonj South

Authorities in Warrap State have arrested four suspected gang members in connection with an attempted sexual assault on a 65-year-old woman in Tonj South County.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, State Minister of Information Mamer Bath Mabok confirmed the arrests and said a joint security operation is underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

“There was an attempted rape by a group of young people—identified as a gang. We have arrested some of them, but more suspects remain at large. The police, along with other security forces, are actively patrolling and pursuing the rest,” he said.

A photo circulating on social media shows the victim sustained injuries to her upper right arm.

Minister Mabok stated that police and other security forces are actively patrolling the area in pursuit of the remaining suspects.

He added that those arrested and still at large are believed to be teenagers.

“Reports from Tonj South indicate that the suspects are teenagers, and the victim is an elderly woman—over 60 years old. The state government is fully committed to bringing them to justice, and the joint security operation is ongoing,” he said.

He emphasized the state government’s commitment to ensuring all perpetrators are brought to justice.

Earlier this month, police in Juba arrested six young men suspected of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

In response to that case, authorities launched a major crackdown on gangs in Juba, which led to the arrest of approximately 600 individuals.

