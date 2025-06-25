25th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Former SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Henry Odwar passes away at 78

Former SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Henry Odwar passes away at 78

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Henry Dilah Odwar, former Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) and a prominent politician - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The former Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) and a prominent political figure in South Sudan, Henry Dilah Odwar, passed away Wednesday morning in Canada at the age of 78.

His family confirmed his peaceful passing after a long battle with cancer.

Odwar’s daughter, Awate Harriet, shared with Eye Radio on Wednesday, June 25, that her father had been fighting cancer since 2013.

“My Dad has been battling with cancer since 2013, and he died this morning [Wednesday] in Canada at 6 am,” she stated.

She elaborated on the progression of his illness, noting, “It started with just a boil growing on his ear, but it developed and happened to be cancer, and it affected his brain as well, and by the time he left South Sudan, he was not hearing well.”

In the three days leading up to his passing, Awate revealed a critical decline in his health, marked by a significant drop in blood and oxygen levels.

Awate Harriet remembered her late father as the unwavering “pillar” of their family, a unifying presence who consistently brought all members together.

“He is the pillar in the family, and since my grandfather passed away, he has been the one uniting the family,” she said, reflecting on his character.

She affectionately described him as a man of peace, deeply caring, and consistently supportive of those around him.

A Distinguished Career in Politics and Academia

Henry Odwar’s political journey began as a Member of South Sudan’s National Legislative Assembly, where he proudly represented Eastern Equatoria.

During his time as a lawmaker, he notably chaired the parliament’s influential Committee on Energy and Mining, among other key roles.

In November 2014, he transitioned from the mainstream SPLM to join the opposition SPLM-IO, where he was appointed as the Minister of Mining in March 2020 within the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity. However, he resigned from this position in August 2021.

Beyond his political contributions, the late Henry Odwar was an accomplished academic. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Chemistry from Makerere University, Uganda, obtained in 1982.

He furthered his studies, earning a Master’s degree in Geophysics from the University of Manitoba in Canada in 1993, a testament to his intellectual pursuits.

Henry Odwar leaves behind his four cherished children, a legacy of public service, and a profound impact on his family and the political landscape of South Sudan.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 1

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 2

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 3

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba 4

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba

Published June 20, 2025

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack 5

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published June 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Seven injured in Panyijiar aerial bombardments – Official

Published 45 minutes ago

JIA commissions four new drainage bridges to combat flooding

Published 58 minutes ago

Former SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Henry Odwar passes away at 78

Published 2 hours ago

Civil Aviation seeks MoU with Nigerian aviation college to train workforce

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan to embrace AI, Space Science to drive development

Published 4 hours ago

Russia prepares to open embassy in South Sudan, says diplomat

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.