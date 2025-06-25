Former SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Henry Odwar passes away at 78

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The former Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) and a prominent political figure in South Sudan, Henry Dilah Odwar, passed away Wednesday morning in Canada at the age of 78.

His family confirmed his peaceful passing after a long battle with cancer.

Odwar’s daughter, Awate Harriet, shared with Eye Radio on Wednesday, June 25, that her father had been fighting cancer since 2013.

“My Dad has been battling with cancer since 2013, and he died this morning [Wednesday] in Canada at 6 am,” she stated.

She elaborated on the progression of his illness, noting, “It started with just a boil growing on his ear, but it developed and happened to be cancer, and it affected his brain as well, and by the time he left South Sudan, he was not hearing well.”

In the three days leading up to his passing, Awate revealed a critical decline in his health, marked by a significant drop in blood and oxygen levels.

Awate Harriet remembered her late father as the unwavering “pillar” of their family, a unifying presence who consistently brought all members together.

“He is the pillar in the family, and since my grandfather passed away, he has been the one uniting the family,” she said, reflecting on his character.

She affectionately described him as a man of peace, deeply caring, and consistently supportive of those around him.

A Distinguished Career in Politics and Academia

Henry Odwar’s political journey began as a Member of South Sudan’s National Legislative Assembly, where he proudly represented Eastern Equatoria.

During his time as a lawmaker, he notably chaired the parliament’s influential Committee on Energy and Mining, among other key roles.

In November 2014, he transitioned from the mainstream SPLM to join the opposition SPLM-IO, where he was appointed as the Minister of Mining in March 2020 within the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity. However, he resigned from this position in August 2021.

Beyond his political contributions, the late Henry Odwar was an accomplished academic. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Chemistry from Makerere University, Uganda, obtained in 1982.

He furthered his studies, earning a Master’s degree in Geophysics from the University of Manitoba in Canada in 1993, a testament to his intellectual pursuits.

Henry Odwar leaves behind his four cherished children, a legacy of public service, and a profound impact on his family and the political landscape of South Sudan.

