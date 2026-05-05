5th May 2026

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Former Rumbek mayor, and several others arrested over alleged assault case

Authors: John Gai | Yang Ater | | Published: 3 hours ago

Handcuffs - Courtesy.

Police in Lakes State have arrested the former mayor of Rumbek in connection with an alleged violent incident in which a woman was seriously injured.

According to the state police spokesperson, Elijah Mabor Makauch, the former mayor, Manyang Mangom, was arrested along with his son and several others following a fight that broke out at his residence on Sunday night.

Makauch said the woman sustained severe head injuries during the incident, reportedly caused by a panga knife, and was rushed to a health facility where she is currently receiving treatment.

He said police responded immediately after receiving reports of the violence and arrested all individuals involved in the altercation.

“It was yesterday in the night that fighting erupted in the house until a woman was chopped with a panga by the son of Manyang. Information came to us and we arrested everyone involved in the fight. A case was opened in Rumbek police and investigation is happening,”Makauch said.

“The victim was taken to the hospital. We are investigating the number of people because we got reports of many people involved in the fight. After investigation we shall reveal the real cause of the problem and how it escalated,”he added:

Police say investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the violence, noting that while domestic disputes are reported in the state, such severe attacks are not common.

Authorities said the charges will be filed once investigations are complete.

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