26th April 2023
Former president al-Bashir relocated to hospital before fighting began, says military

Author: BBC | Published: 1 hour ago

Former strongman Omar al-Bashir who was ousted in a coup in 2019. Sudan's main pro-democracy coalition have said that his loyalists are fuelling a rift between the armed forces and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. PHOTO | ASHRAF SHAZLY | AFP

Former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir was moved from prison to a military hospital before the outbreak of fighting earlier this month, according to the Sudanese army.

Bashir came to power in a military coup in 1989 and ruled Sudan until 2019, when he was toppled by another coup after large-scale protests.

Following his ousting, he was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in prison.

The army said in a statement that Bashir and a number of others had been moved from the Kober prison, near capital Khartoum, to a military hospital under police custody on the recommendation of medical staff.

Questions were raised about Bashir’s whereabouts after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday that the former president had left the prison with other former officials.

Some reports had suggested that Bashir may have been released during an attack on the prison.

Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in the western Sudanese region of Darfur.

