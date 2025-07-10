Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The former Juba city Mayor, Kalisto Ladu, calls on all South Sudanese citizens to abandon tribalism and embrace national unity.

He stated that South Sudanese tried all forms of tribalism, but it will not advance the nation; unity will. He called for a nationwide commitment to reconciliation:

“We, South Sudanese, must forgive ourselves for all the wrongs we have committed against ourselves. For all the bad things we have caused in the south of Sudan, as leaders and citizens, we must forgive ourselves, reconcile, and move forward for the development.”

Ladu underscored the urgent need for tangible progress in basic services and infrastructure, articulating the populace’s aspirations.

“South Sudanese need an organised system, they need development, they need roads, they need electricity, they need water, they need modern communications,” he asserted.

In a clear indication of his continued commitment to public service, the former Mayor expressed his readiness to contribute to the nation’s progress in any capacity.

“To all my supporters, it is not too late. God willing, there will be a time when the country’s leadership, the leaders of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), and the authorities in power, a day, when they decide to assign me another task, God willing, I will accept it and serve you,” Ladu affirmed.

He added that even if not appointed, he would “still stand by the people of South Sudan and the country’s leadership.”

Ladu’s remarks come at a critical time for South Sudan as the nation navigates complex peace processes and strives for stability and development. His call for unity and reconciliation resonates with the broader national dialogue on overcoming past divisions and building a cohesive future.

