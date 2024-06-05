Former Governor Kuel Aguer joins ‘Tumaini Initiative’ in Nairobi

The former governor of Northern Bahr el-Ghazal State, Kuel Aguer, on Tuesday expressed optimism about the ongoing Nairobi peace talks.

Aguer made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio shortly after arriving in Nairobi to join the ‘Tumaini Initiative’ peace talks.

He suggested that the Tumaini Initiative could establish a stable government that fulfils its responsibilities and alleviates the people’s suffering.

The former detainee described the Nairobi peace talks as ‘the last attempt’ for durable peace in the country.

Aguer – who flew from Juba to Nairobi on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, said he is attending the talks as a member of the People’s Coalition for Civic Action.

“I’m happy to be here in Nairobi not because I want to come to Nairobi for the sake of coming to Nairobi, but because of the process that is taking place here at the high-level mediation talk in an attempt to find peace,” Aguer told Eye Radio.

“We have been trying to get peace and we could not get it and now this is the last attempt according to the international community for the people of South Sudan,” he said.

“I’m here as a member of the People’s Coalition for Civic Action, we think that the problem of South Sudan can only be solved through civil means, not military means, this is our belief.”

Kuel Aguer said the Tumaini initiative is attempting to address insecurity, conflict and cattle raiding among others.

“We are here and I’m happy purposely this is a process that is attempting to bring peace and stability to South Sudan to alleviate the people of South Sudan from the suffering they are in as a result of war and conflict, cattle raiding, communal conflict and all these,” he said.

“With a stable government, the government will be able to look into its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of people,” he added.

“I’m particularly happy that this is a process that may yield peace and stability in the country.”

Kuel Aguer was released from detention in December 2022, after a court in Juba found lack of evidence against him.

He was accused along with six others including activists Wani Michael, Jame David Kolok, Rajab Mohandis, Manasseh Mathiang, Daniel Makau and Abraham Awolich.

The activists and government critics were charged with subverting constitutional government, attempting to overthrow the government by unconstitutional means and causing disillusionment among security forces.

However, in a verdict, the court found the former governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal not guilty of the alleged crimes.

On the day of his release on December 12, 2022, Kuel Aguer vowed to continue “fighting for peace, freedom and democracy.”

He added that he will continue to exercise his citizenry rights, as provided in article 46 of the 2011 transitional constitution.

