15th November 2024
Former energy official calls for NilePet’s dissolution

Author: Koang Palchang | Published: 6 hours ago

Eng. Bernard Amour Makeny, former Managing Director of NilePet during a press conference in Juba on Dec. 6, 2023 - Credit: Eye Radio/Moses Awan

The former Managing Director of NilePet Eng. Bernard Amour has suggested the dissolution of the state-owned firm and the establishment of a new national oil institution to be managed independently by professionals.

Eng. Amour made the remarks on Thursday at the 4th High-Level Forum on Fiscal Devolution and Revenue Management – a key component of the Permanent Constitution-Making Process in Juba.

According to him, the challenges facing the oil sector are due to politicians hiring unqualified relatives or family members.

He noted that over-employment with unqualified children of influential people continues to be a major challenge for the development of the oil sector.

“People who mess up oil sectors are politicians. Let me use NilePet as an example. On the first day I arrived in the office as Managing Director, the manpower was over 1,900 and most of them children of ministers, uncles, and generals just for accommodation,” he said.

“NilePet can never perform better no matter what miracle you perform, because the overhead is higher than what is coming in, so, consequently, the 8% share is going for salary. They can’t do projects or contribute to national development.”

Eng. Amour warned that the Joint Operation Companies are at a critical risk of collapse.

“The worst-case scenario now, DAR is off, SPOC and GPOC are struggling, and they are now on life-support. Unless there is a political will to dissolve NilePet and form a new firm.”

“Any expert will tell you that is the only way you can have a well-performing national oil company, based on merit, job description and availability of the job. These are the problems of over-employment and disparity.”

