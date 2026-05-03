Former Chief Justice Ambrose Thiik dies at 86

Former Chief Justice Ambrose Riiny Thiik has died in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, following heart failure at the age of 86, according to sources close to the family.

Ambrose Thiik was the first Chief Justice between 2005 and 2007, following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that established the Government of Southern Sudan.

He served in the role until 2007 under the then autonomous government of Southern Sudan.

Prof. John Akech, Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba and a community member to the late former Chief Justice, announced his passing in a social media post on Saturday morning.

Prof. Akech mourned him as a prominent judge, politician, and community leader of the Apuk community in Warrap State.

“Apuk community and our entire nation have lost a prominent judge and politician: Justice Ambrose Riiny Thiik, former judge, political activist, SPLM party member, Apuk community leader, and first chief justice of the republic of South Sudan,” he wrote on his timeline.

“May his precious soul rest in eternal peace. And may his precious memory and monumental national contributions to our nation’s building continue to inspire us,” he said.

The immediate family has not issued a public statement on his passing.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement that ended 21 years of war between the SPLM/SPLA and the Government of Sudan, Ambrose Thiik became a pioneer Chief Justice in the autonomous Government of Southern Sudan. He was succeeded by the late Chief Justice John Woul Makec.

After leaving the national judiciary, Ambrose Thiik became a prominent community leader, serving as chairman of the Apuk community in Gogrial East County in Warrap State.

Ambrose Thiik was also a leader of the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE), a Dinka elders’ group made up of politicians and elders, which was accused of alleged ethnic bias.

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