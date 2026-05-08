Former Botswana President and JMEC Chairperson Festus Mogae dies

Former Botswana President Festus Mogae has died, the government announced, according to a Reuters report.

Mogae served as President of Botswana from 1998 to 2008. His tenure focused on economic stability and the implementation of governance and democracy standards.

He also led the national response to the HIV/AIDS crisis. Following his presidency, he served as a statesman advocating for leadership across Africa.

In South Sudan, Mogae served as the Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) from 2015 to 2018.

In this role, he oversaw the implementation of the peace agreement and functioned as a mediator during the conflict. He frequently called for political accountability and an end to violence throughout his term.

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