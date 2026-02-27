Football unites, conflict divides: Dutch-supported peace campaign reaches thousands of youth

BENTIU, Unity State (Eye Radio) – Beneath the theme “Football Unites, Conflict Divides,” a nationwide peace initiative recently took center stage in Bentiu, bringing together 305 children to champion unity through sport. Supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the campaign uses football as a strategic tool to foster social cohesion and mentor the next generation of South Sudanese leaders.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South Sudan, Paul Tholen, officially launched the initiative, which saw 40 girls and 265 boys participate in organized matches and drills. Reflecting on his return to the region, Ambassador Tholen noted the transformative power of the sport for a generation born into a time of transition.

“When I was here 14 years ago, in 2014, many of you were not even born,” Ambassador Tholen told the young athletes. “Since then, many new football players have been born here, and probably many champions. Football is about playing together and being a team. It’s also about respecting your opponents. A good match comes from both sides.”

The Ambassador emphasized that the principles of the pitch—teamwork, respect, and fair play—are essential blueprints for daily life. “Foul play does not have a place in football, and it should not have a place in real life. That is why we have chosen the slogan: football unites, whereas fighting and conflict divide.”

Two young footballers in Bentiu, Unity State, hold their handmade ragballs before receiving professional equipment during a visit by the Dutch Ambassador to South Sudan on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Photo Credit: Netherlands Embassy in Juba

The campaign in Unity State is part of a broader national effort managed by the Cross Culture Project. While the organization has operated in South Sudan since 2019, it expanded into Unity State in 2024 through support from the Dutch government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to the County Coordinator for the Cross Culture Project, Lat Tungwar, the initiative targets nearly 24,000 children nationwide. In Bentiu, the program has provided a vital alternative to the streets for children aged 12 to 15.

“Before the program, many of these children were loitering on the streets,” Tungwar explained. “When the program came, we managed to bring them together and mentor them. Sport is one of the modalities that brings kids together.” “We mentor them, encourage them, and motivate them to go to school,” Tungwar added. “We can testify that there is an impact.”

Beyond physical activity, the project provides a comprehensive support system for participants, including: Soft Skills Training that offer teaching discipline and communication.

Others include behavioural guidance to promote positive social interactions, and Psychosocial support that assists children facing emotional challenges and depression.

The event featured the “Orange Ball” distribution, a symbol of the Dutch government’s commitment to strengthening peaceful coexistence across South Sudan. By engaging youth in positive, structured activities, the campaign continues to build a foundation for lasting peace in Unity State and beyond.

