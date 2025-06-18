18th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Football delegates arrive in Juba ahead of crucial SSFA general assembly

Football delegates arrive in Juba ahead of crucial SSFA general assembly

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 4 hours ago

The 9th general Assembly of the South Sudan Football Association will kick off on June 20, 2025 - SSFA

Football delegates from 16 local football associations across South Sudan have begun arriving in Juba ahead of the 9th Ordinary General Assembly of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), scheduled for Friday, 20th June 2025.

A total of 37 delegates, representing Local Football Associations (LFAs) from the ten states plus Abyei, have already commenced zonal and regional consultative meetings in preparation for the main assembly.

The General Assembly is expected to address several key issues critical to the future of football in the country.

Top on the agenda will be the review and adoption of the activity and financial reports, as well as the amendment of core legal documents, including the SSFA Statutes, General Regulations, and the Electoral Code.

These legal amendments are seen as essential steps ahead of the upcoming SSFA elections in July 2025.

The arrival of the delegates marks the beginning of what promises to be a significant week for South Sudanese football, as stakeholders seek to shape a more transparent, accountable, and progressive football environment.

During the assembly, delegates are also expected to formally approve the newly established South Sudan Premier League, whose representatives will be granted voting rights in the upcoming elective General Assembly scheduled for July.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals 2

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals

Published June 13, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu 4

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu

Published June 13, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 5

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published 1 hour ago

Cardinal Ameyu condemns killing of Father Luka Jumu in Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Uganda begins evacuation of citizens from Iran and Israel

Published 2 hours ago

New Central Equatoria Governor pledges unity, service delivery

Published 2 hours ago

IGAD urges member states to invest in AI, cyber security

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudanese in Israel: “We are safe” amid Iran tensions

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.