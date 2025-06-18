Football delegates arrive in Juba ahead of crucial SSFA general assembly

Football delegates from 16 local football associations across South Sudan have begun arriving in Juba ahead of the 9th Ordinary General Assembly of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), scheduled for Friday, 20th June 2025.

A total of 37 delegates, representing Local Football Associations (LFAs) from the ten states plus Abyei, have already commenced zonal and regional consultative meetings in preparation for the main assembly.

The General Assembly is expected to address several key issues critical to the future of football in the country.

Top on the agenda will be the review and adoption of the activity and financial reports, as well as the amendment of core legal documents, including the SSFA Statutes, General Regulations, and the Electoral Code.

These legal amendments are seen as essential steps ahead of the upcoming SSFA elections in July 2025.

The arrival of the delegates marks the beginning of what promises to be a significant week for South Sudanese football, as stakeholders seek to shape a more transparent, accountable, and progressive football environment.

During the assembly, delegates are also expected to formally approve the newly established South Sudan Premier League, whose representatives will be granted voting rights in the upcoming elective General Assembly scheduled for July.

