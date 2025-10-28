Floods destroy farmland and displace residents in Baliet County

The Commissioner of Baliet County in Upper Nile State says rising water levels of the Nile River have destroyed and damaged more than one thousand acres of farmland in the area.

Commissioner Joseph Deng said the floods have swept through vast areas along the riverbanks, destroying crops that residents rely on as their main source of food and income.

He said the floods, now in their second week, have displaced families, destroyed farms, and forced schools to close in three Payams of the county.

“These floods have now been ongoing for the second week…they have caused destruction in three Payams in the county, damaging and destroying agricultural crops and affecting livelihoods. Schools have been closed, making living conditions difficult for the people in the area,” he said.

“This water wasn’t here yesterday, but now the residents say it’s rising and will probably fill the entire area by tomorrow. The water has even cut off the road connecting Malakal and Angadiar,” he added.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Angadiar on Tuesday morning, Commissioner Deng said floodwaters had submerged schoolyards and cut off the road linking Malakal and Angadiar.

He added that the affected areas cover thousands of acres, and that stagnant water has created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to a rise in malaria cases.

He further stated that snakes have also been forced out of their flooded burrows, posing additional risks to residents.

Commissioner Deng appealed to humanitarian agencies to assist in digging drainage canals and repairing damaged roads.

“The agricultural area affected in these three regions amounts to thousands of acres. With the rising water levels, mosquitoes have multiplied in large numbers, leading to an increase in malaria cases in the area. Furthermore, snakes have been forced out of their burrows, which have been flooded with water,” he said, adding: “Therefore, we appeal to humanitarian organizations for assistance in digging drainage canals and helping citizens repair the roads.”

